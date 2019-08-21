FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Confirmed Icons revealed? - Hugo Sanchez, Cafu, Guardiola, Rush, Zambrotta & more

EA announced this week the latest Icons coming to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. New cover star Zinedine Zidane will be joined by Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright, Ronald Koeman and Carlos Alberto, but more are on the way.

After announcing those six new icons, EA are still playing their cards close to their chest allowing for even more speculation on who the remaining nine Icons will be.

EA are teasing out more and more information as we lead up to the release of FIFA 20, some eagle-eyed Reddit users have found some suspiciously similar photographs of some football legends which match the outline of the silhouettes shown below.

Here are all the confirmed and suspected players behind the silhouettes EA have announced:

Garrincha - (OVR 89 - 91 - 93)

The Brazilian legend played a vital role in Brazil's 1958 and 1962 World Cup victories. In 1962, when Pele got injured, Garrincha led Brazil to a World Cup victory with a dominating performance throughout the tournament.

He also became the first player to win Golden Ball (Player of the tournament), Golden Boot(Leading Goalscorer) and the World Cup in the same tournament. If the world class Brazilian is on the game, it would be interesting to see his posture - the winger was born with a crooked spine, warped knees and his left leg a few inches shorter than his right.

Cafu - (OVR 87 - 89 - 90)

At club level, Cafu won several domestic and international titles while playing in Brazil, Spain and Italy; he is best known for his spells at Sao Paulo, Roma and AC Milan, teams with which he made history.

Known for his pace and energetic attacking runs along the right flank, he is regarded as one of the greatest full-backs of all time, and famously captained Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002.

Ian Rush - (OVR 86 - 87 - 89)

Regarded as one of the greatest ever Liverpool players, Ian Rush came 3rd in the 100 Players Who Shook The Kop – an official Liverpool fan poll. He also had short spells with Chester City, Juventus, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Wrexham and Sydney Olympic.

Since retiring as a player in 2000, Rush has had a stint as manager of Chester City (2004–05), and has worked as a television football pundit.

Kenny Dalglish - (OVR 87 - 88 - 90)

Kenny Dalglish made over three hundred appearances for both Celtic and Liverpool and earned over one hundred caps for the Scotland national team.

Dalglish won the Ballon d'Or Silver Award in 1983, the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 1983, and the FWA Footballer of the Year in 1979 and 1983.

*Confirmed* Hugo Sanchez - (OVR 89 - 90 - 91)

A prolific goalscorer known for his spectacular strikes and volleys, Hugo Sanchez is widely regarded as the greatest Mexican footballer of all time, and one of the greatest players of his generation.

In 1999, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics voted Sanchez the 26th best footballer of the 20th century, and the best footballer from the CONCACAF region.

Tim Cahill - (OVR 86 - 87 - 88)

A box-to-box midfielder, Cahill has become recognised for "his aggressive and powerful approach and his ability to head the ball in the penalty area."

Cahill is the all-time leading goalscorer for Australia, having scored 50 goals in 108 caps between 2004 and 2018. He was the first Australian to score at a FIFA World Cup.

The versatile midfielder played for Millwall, Everton, the New York Red Bulls, Shanghai Shenhua, Hangzhou Greentown, and Melbourne City.

Michael Essien - (OVR 86 - 88 - 90)

At Chelsea, Michael Essien helped the club win the Premier League in 2006 and 2010, as well as three FA Cups and one League Cup.

He won the UEFA Champions League in 2012, while also placing as runner up in the 2008 UEFA Champions League.

In his final season at Lyon, Essien appeared in all but one league match as Lyon were crowned champions for the fourth straight season. The match he missed was as a result of a red card endured in the previous league match.

Kaka - (OVR 86 - 91 - 88)

Kaká made his professional club debut at age 18 at Sao Paulo in Brazil in 2001. He then joined Serie A club Milan for a fee of €8.5 million in 2003.

﻿In Italy, Kaká won a league title and was named the Serie A Footballer of the Year twice.

﻿In 2005, Milan finished runners up in the 2005 UEFA Champions League Final with Kaka as the top assist provider of the tournament, and named the UEFA Club Midfielder of the Year. Two years later, he led Milan to win the 2007 UEFA Champions League Final and was the tournament's top goal scorer.

After his success with Milan, Kaka joined Real Madrid for a transfer fee of €67 million where his career was spiked with injuries.

John Barnes - (OVR 86 - 87 - 90)

A fast, skilful left winger, John Barnes had successful periods at Watford and Liverpool in the 1980s and 1990s, and won 79 caps for England.

He joined Watford at the age of 17, in 1981 and over the next six years made 296 appearances for the club, scoring 85 goals.

He made his debut for England in 1983 and four years later joined Liverpool for £900,000. Between 1987 and 1997 Barnes won the then top-flight First Division twice and the FA Cup twice with Liverpool, scoring 106 goals in 403 matches.

Gianluca Zambrotta - (OVR 86 - 87 - 89)

A World Cup winner and highly decorated fullback that spent most his career for Italian sides Como, Bari, Juventus, Milan and Chiasso. Zambrotta won 98 caps for the Italian national team.

Domestically, Zambrotta won Two Serie A titles and reached a Champions League final with Juventus.

Pep Guardiola - (OVR 86 - 87 - 88)

As well as being a record-breaking manager, Guardiola spent most his career playing for Catalan giants FC Barcelona. He was a holding midfielder who excelled in breaking up play contributed to the Barca style of football we have seen for the past three decades.

He also had brief spells in Italy with Brescia and Roma where he honed his skills alongside Roberto Baggio which helped turn him into the player he was.

EA are yet to confirm any of these so this is just speculation but we believe the Reddit community have some strong evidence to suggest these players may just be the new Icons in FIFA 20.