FIFA 03 Sep 2019 FIFA 20 ICONS Revealed: Two Chelsea legends will receive HUGE Ultimate Team cards You can play with all these greats as we assess how they will be rated on EA's new release. Jump To Michael Essien (OVR 86 - 88 - 89) Hugo Sanchez (OVR 85 - 89 - 90) John Barnes (OVR 87 - 89 - 86) Ian Rush (OVR 86 - 89 - 85) Zinedine Zidane (OVR 96 - 95 - 92) Carlos Alberto (OVR 90 - 93 - 87) Didier Drogba (OVR 87 - 89 - 91) Andrea Pirlo (OVR 88 – 92 – 86) Ronald Koeman (OVR 91 – 89 – 87) Ian Wright (OVR 87 – 90 – 88) Who else can we expect? Michael Essien (OVR 86 - 88 - 89)Hugo Sanchez (OVR 85 - 89 - 90)John Barnes (OVR 87 - 89 - 86)Ian Rush (OVR 86 - 89 - 85)Zinedine Zidane (OVR 96 - 95 - 92)Carlos Alberto (OVR 90 - 93 - 87)Didier Drogba (OVR 87 - 89 - 91)Andrea Pirlo (OVR 88 – 92 – 86)Ronald Koeman (OVR 91 – 89 – 87)Ian Wright (OVR 87 – 90 – 88)Who else can we expect?