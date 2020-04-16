FIFA 20: FUT Rewards – Free FUT Birthday and Gold packs for a limited time!

Here’s how you could earn some free FUT packs, which include the amazing FUT Birthday cards!

FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team often leaves players on a desperate hunt for the best players, to strengthen their chances of topping Division 1.

Every now and again EA gives gamers the opportunity to claim some great rewards for performing medial tasks.

Keep reading to find out how you could get free FUT Birthday or Gold packs.

Live Viewership Rewards

The official FIFA 20 Twitter has announced that gamers could win two separate rewards if they follow a few simple steps.

FUT Rewards

The two rewards that are up for grabs are:

FUT Birthday Player Packs

Prime Gold Players Packs

FUT Birthday saw the release of some seriously good cards, so it’s well worth having a shot at winning this Viewership Rewards.

How to win the Rewards

There are two steps you must carry out to be in with a chance of winning the rewards:

Link your EA and Twitch accounts here: http://ea.twitchlinking.com Watch Day 2 of the #stayandplay Cup Live here: http://twitch.tv/easportsfifa

Hurry though as the stream has started!

Of course, as usual, tuning in to the Twitch stream won’t guarantee you the rewards, but lucky winners will be randomly selected from the viewers.

