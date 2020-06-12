FIFA 20: End of an Era David Silva SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Spaniard has been an excellent servant for Manchester City over the last 10 years!

Few players have had as great an impact on one club as David Silva has had for Manchester City.

The Spanish midfielder joined the club back in 2010 and ten years, 300+ appearances and a hatful of trophies later, the man they call El Mago will go down as one of the greatest players to ever wear a Manchester City shirt.

He’s set to leave the club at the end of the season and to honour his Manchester City legacy, EA have released this End of an Era card – available as either default or premium – which you can unlock via this limited-time SBC.

Here is all the key information you need to know, including which option will provide the most bang for your buck!

This End of an Era David Silva SBC will run for just two days, expiring on Sunday, June 14.

The Premium version will be available for slightly longer, running for six days and expiring on Thursday, June 18.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

As we mentioned earlier, there are two cards available for you to choose between, with two different sets of requirements depending on which you opt for.

The 94-rated base version of the card requires you to submit just one squad in order to unlock it. The requirements for that squad are as follows:

David Silva

Minimum of one Premier League or La Liga Santander player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 50

TOTAL COST: 150k PS4 / 146k Xbox One

Premium EOOE David Silva

For the 97-rated, premium version of this David Silva card you will have to exchange three squads.

The requirements for the three are as follows:

The Citizens

Minimum of one Manchester City player

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Jumbo Gold Pack

Cost: 38k PS4 / 40k Xbox One

La Furia Roja

Minimum of one Spanish player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 122k PS4 / 125k Xbox One

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 144k PS4 / 138k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 305k PS4 / 303k Xbox One

Who to pick?

Right from the start we’ll say this. Neither of these two cards are bad value for money.

You’re looking at around the 150k mark for the 94-rated version of this card whilst you’ll be spending an extra 100-150k for the 97-rated card, plus you’ll also get those three packs for completing the Premium version.

But the question is, is the extra money worth it? Let’s see…

You’re getting a significant upgrade in terms of Silva’s pace for starters – the sprint speed boost in particular (75 on his base and 85 on his premium) – is massive.

David Silva EA PROMO

His shooting (89 on his base and 93 on his premium) is good on both cards and the upgrade isn’t that neccessary if you’re looking to play him as a CAM. It’s decent on both and in honesty, you’re not going to be shooting an awful lot with him when you look at his passing stats…

He has 95 OVR passing on his base card and 98 on his premium. If you’re going to use him for your basic short passing then there’s no need to upgrade as he has maxed out 99 ratings on both cards in that department. If you’re looking to be more adventurous then he’ll be worth the upgrade.

His dribbling on his upgraded card is perfect at 99 OVR, but his 96 on his base is still very good. You’ll be getting 4* skills and a disappointing 3* weak foot on both cards as well as M/H work rates.

The verdict? If you’re going to use this card for more than just your one-twos then his upgrade will be worth the extra money. If you can’t afford the extra cash or simply just don’t want to spend it then fear not, as his base card is still very good!

