FIFA 20: EFL TOTSSF Ollie Watkins SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Brentford forward has been in illustrious form in the Championship this season.

The Team of the Season hype is well and truly alive.

Both the Community TOTSSF – as voted for by the fans – and the EFL TOTSSF launched yesterday night and the reception so far has been very good indeed.

Community TOTSSF SBC Mauro Icardi launched yesterday and now it’s the turn of the EFL as Brentford forward Ollie Watkins comes to the game.

Here is everything you need to know about his SBC.

Expiry Date

This TOTSSF Ollie Watkins SBC will run for three days, expiring on Tuesday, April 28.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There is one squad that needs to be completed in order to unlock this Ollie Watkins card. The requirements are as follows:

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Team of the Season (TOTS): Premier League Prediction – Van Dijk, De Bruyne & more

Ollie Watkins

Minimum of one player from ENgland

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments Players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Exactly 11 players in the squad

TOTAL COST: 89.5k PS4 / 77.25k Xbox One

You can find solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

This is a very nice card.

He is absolutely lightening, with 96 pace – including 99 sprint speed – but more importantly, he also has 99 agility and 89 balance which is so important in the current beta.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Serie A prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more

His strength is also very decent at 90 overall as is his 93 rated finishing. 3* weak foot and 3* skills isn’t ideal by any stretch of the imagination, but for less than 100k on both platforms, you really can’t go wrong with this card.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Ligue 1 Prediction – Neymar, Mbappe & more