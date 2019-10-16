FIFA 20 Career Mode: All the best free agents to sign

Starting off at a new club is a daunting task for any manager, especially if you are on a restricted budget on FIFA 20's Career Mode.
However, thankfully, there are those players without a contract who are looking for a new club and won't set you back any of your transfer budget.
Whether they are footballing veterans are after a club to see out the rest of their career, or up-and-coming talents who are looking to get more game time, there are plenty of tasty free agents available in FIFA 20.
Here is RealSport's list of the top 10 free agents to sign in FIFA 20 Career Mode.
Egidio Maestre Schetino (OVR 82 - POT 82)
Age: 27
Position: CB
Country: Uruguay
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 86 aggression, 85 standing tackle, 85 reactions
At just 27 years of age with an overall rating of 82, Uruguayan centre back Egidio Schetino is the highest rated free agent available in FIFA 20.
He has some impressive stats too. 84 defending, including 85 standing tackle and 76 sliding tackle make him a solid choice to run your back four. Whilst 78 sprint speed and 83 agility means he won't struggle to keep pace with those quicker strikers.
Jose Maria Sildero (OVR 82 - POT 82)
Age: 27
Positions: CAM, RM
Country: Uruguay
Work rate: Medium/Low
Best stats: 88 acceleration, 86 curve, 83 dribbling
Another 82-rated Uruguayan who you can grab on a free in Career Mode this year is attacking midfielder Jose Maria Sildero.
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Contract expiry signings ending in 2021
Like Schetino, Sildero has maximised his potential at an 82 overall, however, his card too has some impressive attributes. With three base stats over 80 (82 dribbling, 81 pace and 81 passing) and the versatility to play centrally or out-wide, he is another free agent in his prime worth going after.
Jaime Nicolas Frendado (OVR 81 - POT 81)
Age: 35
Positions: CB, CDM
Country: Uruguay
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 91 jumping, 86 aggression, 83 defensive awareness
The Uruguayan cohort continues with veteran centre back Jaime Frendado. At 35 years of age, it is unlikely that you will be able to convince the central defender to sign anything more than a year deal, however as a short-term solution to defensive problems, he will do a job.
Frendado holds an 82 overall in defending, whilst 91 jumping, 80 heading accuracy and the power header trait will make him a set piece threat in both boxes.
Segundo Mandiquez (OVR 80 - POT 80)
Age: 30
Position: ST
Country: Ecuador
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 91 strength, 86 heading accuracy, 86 shot power
At an 81 overall, Ecuadorian Segundo Mandiquez is yet another free agent who FIFA believe has fulfilled his potential, however when you delve deeper into his stats, he looks a steal.
91 strength mean Mandiquez would make a great target man, whilst 83 finishing and 86 heading accuracy show that he has the finishing touch that any out and out striker requires. He would do a solid job at a lower table Premiership club.
Saul Marcelo Ardero (OVR 81 - POT 81)
Age: 31
Positions: CAM, LM, LW
Country: Uruguay
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 89 agility, 88 balance, 86 acceleration
If you're looking for a ready-made central attacking midfielder, who can also provide a threat from out wide, then look no further.
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Career Mode: Best Wonderkid CDMs to sign
At just 5'7" with high movement stats such as 89 agility, 88 balance and 86 acceleration, Ardero will be a tricky player to take off the ball. 5-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves will also come in very handy whether deployed centrally or out wide.
Luis Roberto Dalves (OVR 81 - POT 81)
Age: 27
Positions: ST, CF
Country: Uruguay
Work rate: High/Low
Best stats: 87 strength, 84 jumping, 84 shot power
Yet another South American in the list of the best free agents available in FIFA 20, Uruguayan forward Luis Roberto Dalves.
Dalves highest in game stats are 87 strength, 84 shot power and 84 jumping. Whilst these are by no mean bad stats, if you are looking for a striker in free agency, there are certainly better options out there.
Jorge Ezequiel Serendero (OVR 80 - POT 80)
Age: 31
Position: GK
Country: Uruguay
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 81 GK Handling, 80 GK Positioning, 79 strength
The highest-rated goalkeeper available to sign for nothing in FIFA 20 Career Mode is Uruguayan Jorge Ezequiel Serendero.
As far as goalkeepers go, Serendero is your run-of-the-mill stopper. He has no real standout stats, with 81 handling his highest overall. However, for a club in the Championship or below, he would be a handy addition.
Matias David Baldona (OVR 80 - POT 80)
Age: 35
Positions: CDM, CM
Country: Uruguay
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 89 standing tackle, 81 aggression, 81 standing tackle
If you're after a hard-working, box-to-box midfielder who will graft for your side for 90 minutes then look no further than Matias David Baldona.
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Career Mode: Contract Expiry signings 2023
89 stamina, 81 aggression and 81 standing tackle are the 35-year-olds standout stats, however he also has some decent stats with the ball at his feet, notably 78 short passing and 75 long passing. Definitely worth looking at on a short-term contract.
Mauro Evidio Nerez (OVR 80 - POT 80)
Age: 31
Positions: LB, LM
Country: Uruguay
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 89 stamina, 83 agility, 82 crossing
With the ability to play both LB or LM and some all round good stats on his card, Mauro Evidio Nerez is one of the standout picks from the free agency list in FIFA 20.
89 stamina, 83 agility and 82 crossing are the key stats for the wide player who has all the necessary attributes to bomb up and down the wing and swing dangerous crosses into the box. That medium/medium work rate may cause you some problems if you choose to deploy him as a fullback.
Andrey Lunev (OVR 79 - POT 81)
Age: 27
Position: GK
Country: Russia
Best stats: 85 GK Reflexes, 80 GK Diving, 76 reactions
The only European to make the list of the top 10 free agents is Russia 'keeper Andrey Lunev.
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Career Mode: Bests Young GKs to sign
With the potential to rise to an 81 overall, signing the 27-year-old on a free is a no brainer for any manager who is in charge of a lower league side. 85 reflexes catches the eye, whilst the rush out of goal trait is handy for those who enjoy a sweeper keeper.
Full list of free agents with a 78 OVR and above
|Name
|Age
|Position
|Country
|O VR
|POT
|E. Schetino
|27
|CB
|Uruguay
|82
|82
|J. Sildero
|27
|CAM RM
|Uruguay
|82
|82
|J. Frendado
|35
|CB CDM
|Uruguary
|81
|81
|S. Mandiquez
|30
|ST
|Ecuador
|81
|81
|S. Ardero
|31
|CAM LM LW
|Uruguay
|81
|81
|L. Dalves
|27
|ST CF
|Uruguay
|81
|81
|J. Serendero
|31
|GK
|Uruguay
|80
|80
|M. Baldona
|35
|CDM CM
|Uruguay
|80
|80
|M. Nerez
|31
|LB LM
|Uruguay
|80
|80
|A. Lunev
|27
|GK
|Russia
|79
|81
|D. Lenzado
|31
|CB LB
|Uruguay
|79
|79
|E. Riquero
|31
|CDM CM CAM
|Uruguay
|79
|79
|L. Sareda
|27
|GK
|Uruguay
|79
|79
|E. Aguerro
|31
|ST
|Uruguay
|79
|79
|A. Dzyuba
|30
|ST
|Russia
|79
|79
|T. Vilhena
|24
|CM
|Netherlands
|78
|82
|E. Guichon
|31
|LB LM
|Uruguay
|78
|78
|G. Quintana
|35
|RB RM
|Uruguay
|78
|78
|F. Contedo
|35
|CAM CF
|Uruguay
|78
|78
|H Moreno
|31
|CB
|Mexico
|78
|78
|W. Barrios
|25
|CDM CM
|Colombia
|78
|83
READ MORE: All the best 2020 Contract Expiry signings in FIFA 20 Career Mode