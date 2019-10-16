FIFA 20 Career Mode: All the best free agents to sign

Starting off at a new club is a daunting task for any manager, especially if you are on a restricted budget on FIFA 20's Career Mode.

However, thankfully, there are those players without a contract who are looking for a new club and won't set you back any of your transfer budget.

Whether they are footballing veterans are after a club to see out the rest of their career, or up-and-coming talents who are looking to get more game time, there are plenty of tasty free agents available in FIFA 20.

Here is RealSport's list of the top 10 free agents to sign in FIFA 20 Career Mode.

Egidio Maestre Schetino (OVR 82 - POT 82)

Age: 27

Position: CB

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 86 aggression, 85 standing tackle, 85 reactions

At just 27 years of age with an overall rating of 82, Uruguayan centre back Egidio Schetino is the highest rated free agent available in FIFA 20.

He has some impressive stats too. 84 defending, including 85 standing tackle and 76 sliding tackle make him a solid choice to run your back four. Whilst 78 sprint speed and 83 agility means he won't struggle to keep pace with those quicker strikers.

Jose Maria Sildero (OVR 82 - POT 82)

Age: 27

Positions: CAM, RM

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 88 acceleration, 86 curve, 83 dribbling

Another 82-rated Uruguayan who you can grab on a free in Career Mode this year is attacking midfielder Jose Maria Sildero.

Like Schetino, Sildero has maximised his potential at an 82 overall, however, his card too has some impressive attributes. With three base stats over 80 (82 dribbling, 81 pace and 81 passing) and the versatility to play centrally or out-wide, he is another free agent in his prime worth going after.

Jaime Nicolas Frendado (OVR 81 - POT 81)

Age: 35

Positions: CB, CDM

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 jumping, 86 aggression, 83 defensive awareness

The Uruguayan cohort continues with veteran centre back Jaime Frendado. At 35 years of age, it is unlikely that you will be able to convince the central defender to sign anything more than a year deal, however as a short-term solution to defensive problems, he will do a job.

Frendado holds an 82 overall in defending, whilst 91 jumping, 80 heading accuracy and the power header trait will make him a set piece threat in both boxes.

Segundo Mandiquez (OVR 80 - POT 80)

Age: 30

Position: ST

Country: Ecuador

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 strength, 86 heading accuracy, 86 shot power

At an 81 overall, Ecuadorian Segundo Mandiquez is yet another free agent who FIFA believe has fulfilled his potential, however when you delve deeper into his stats, he looks a steal.

91 strength mean Mandiquez would make a great target man, whilst 83 finishing and 86 heading accuracy show that he has the finishing touch that any out and out striker requires. He would do a solid job at a lower table Premiership club.

Saul Marcelo Ardero (OVR 81 - POT 81)

Age: 31

Positions: CAM, LM, LW

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 89 agility, 88 balance, 86 acceleration

If you're looking for a ready-made central attacking midfielder, who can also provide a threat from out wide, then look no further.﻿

At just 5'7" with high movement stats such as 89 agility, 88 balance and 86 acceleration, Ardero will be a tricky player to take off the ball. 5-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves will also come in very handy whether deployed centrally or out wide.

Luis Roberto Dalves (OVR 81 - POT 81)

Age: 27

Positions: ST, CF

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 87 strength, 84 jumping, 84 shot power

Yet another South American in the list of the best free agents available in FIFA 20, Uruguayan forward Luis Roberto Dalves.

Dalves highest in game stats are 87 strength, 84 shot power and 84 jumping. Whilst these are by no mean bad stats, if you are looking for a striker in free agency, there are certainly better options out there.

Jorge Ezequiel Serendero (OVR 80 - POT 80)

Age: 31

Position: GK

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 81 GK Handling, 80 GK Positioning, 79 strength

The highest-rated goalkeeper available to sign for nothing in FIFA 20 Career Mode is Uruguayan Jorge Ezequiel Serendero.

As far as goalkeepers go, Serendero is your run-of-the-mill stopper. He has no real standout stats, with 81 handling his highest overall. However, for a club in the Championship or below, he would be a handy addition.

Matias David Baldona (OVR 80 - POT 80)

Age: 35

Positions: CDM, CM

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 89 standing tackle, 81 aggression, 81 standing tackle

If you're after a hard-working, box-to-box midfielder who will graft for your side for 90 minutes then look no further than Matias David Baldona.

89 stamina, 81 aggression and 81 standing tackle are the 35-year-olds standout stats, however he also has some decent stats with the ball at his feet, notably 78 short passing and 75 long passing. Definitely worth looking at on a short-term contract.

Mauro Evidio Nerez (OVR 80 - POT 80)

Age: 31

Positions: LB, LM

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 89 stamina, 83 agility, 82 crossing

With the ability to play both LB or LM and some all round good stats on his card, Mauro Evidio Nerez is one of the standout picks from the free agency list in FIFA 20.

89 stamina, 83 agility and 82 crossing are the key stats for the wide player who has all the necessary attributes to bomb up and down the wing and swing dangerous crosses into the box. That medium/medium work rate may cause you some problems if you choose to deploy him as a fullback.

Andrey Lunev (OVR 79 - POT 81)

Age: 27

Position: GK

Country: Russia

Best stats: 85 GK Reflexes, 80 GK Diving, 76 reactions

The only European to make the list of the top 10 free agents is Russia 'keeper Andrey Lunev.

With the potential to rise to an 81 overall, signing the 27-year-old on a free is a no brainer for any manager who is in charge of a lower league side. 85 reflexes catches the eye, whilst the rush out of goal trait is handy for those who enjoy a sweeper keeper.

﻿Full list of free agents with a 78 OVR and above

Name Age Position Country O VR POT E. Schetino 27 CB Uruguay 82 82 J. Sildero 27 CAM RM Uruguay 82 82 J. Frendado 35 CB CDM Uruguary 81 81 S. Mandiquez 30 ST Ecuador 81 81 S. Ardero 31 CAM LM LW Uruguay 81 81 L. Dalves 27 ST CF Uruguay 81 81 J. Serendero 31 GK Uruguay 80 80 M. Baldona 35 CDM CM Uruguay 80 80 M. Nerez 31 LB LM Uruguay 80 80 A. Lunev 27 GK Russia 79 81 D. Lenzado 31 CB LB Uruguay 79 79 E. Riquero 31 CDM CM CAM Uruguay 79 79 L. Sareda 27 GK Uruguay 79 79 E. Aguerro 31 ST Uruguay 79 79 A. Dzyuba 30 ST Russia 79 79 T. Vilhena 24 CM Netherlands 78 82 E. Guichon 31 LB LM Uruguay 78 78 G. Quintana 35 RB RM Uruguay 78 78 F. Contedo 35 CAM CF Uruguay 78 78 H Moreno 31 CB Mexico 78 78 W. Barrios 25 CDM CM Colombia 78 83

