FIFA 20 Career Mode: Contract Expiry signings ending in 2021 - Messi, Sane, Neuer & more

You've got to look after your cash on FIFA 20 Career Mode, and picking up players on a contract expiry signing can be the perfect solution.

A lot of the world's best have contracts up next term, and it means that it's just 18 months on the game before you can make your move.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 - POT 94)

Age: 32

Position(s): RW, ST, CF

Club: Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Wage: £504,000 a week

Where else can you begin? The best player in FIFA 20, with a confirmed rating of 94, Lionel Messi. Whilst the team at EA may believe that Messi has reached his maximum potential, with a 94 rating, how can you go wrong.

Whilst the potential of signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on a free seems ideal, there is a stumbling block when it comes to his wages. You would have to find a wage close to the £500,000 on his current deal, severely limiting the clubs who can acquire his services.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 90 - POT 90)

Age: 31

Position(s): ST

Club: Manchester City

Country: Argentina

Wage: £279,000 a week

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is the next name with a contract expiring in 2021. The Argentinian forward will have spent 10 seasons on the blue side of Manchester by the time 2021 comes around, and having won plenty of trophies, may decide it's time for a new challenge.

Aguero will be coming towards the latter stages of his career by this point, but that doesn't mean he won't be a worthwhile signing. Again, you may need to negotiate his contract down from his current £265k a week deal.

Luis Suarez (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 32

Position(s): ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Uruguay

Wage: £314,000 a week

Another top-class striker whose current contract will expire in 2021 is Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. Whilst the forward may have had controversy follow him throughout his career, the one thing which cannot be argued is his ability to find the back of the net.

With plenty of other expensive forwards already on Barcelona's books, you may be able to grab him cheap with his contract up in 2021, although we would suggest trying to negotiate that £313k a week wage.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 33

Position(s): GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Wage: £144,000 a week

Germany and Bayern Munich's number one Manuel Neuer will see his contract expire in 2021. Having struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons, the German champions could be prepared to let the 33-year-old go on a free.

With Neuer set to be 35 years old by the time his contract expires, you may only get a couple of seasons out of the 6'4" stopper, but if you can talk his wage down, he will still be a solid 'keeper to add to any side.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 33

Position(s): CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Wage: £270,000 a week

It's hard to imagine Real Madrid's skipper Sergio Ramos not finishing his career with the club, but aged 33 and more cards than you can shake a stick at, you wonder how much longer he will be a starter.

You can poach the Spanish World Cup winner by offering him wages around the £200,000 mark in January 2021.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 29

Position(s): ST, LM

Club: Arsenal

Country: Gabon

Wage: £180,000 a week

Despite netting 20 goals this season, there are still question marks over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.

With 95 sprint speed and 93 acceleration in the latest edition of the game, the forward will remain one of the quickest and deadly strikers for anyone who likes to play fast-paced football.

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 34

Position(s): GK

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Slovenia

Wage: £99,000 a week

If Neuer isn't the 'keeper for you, fear not, because there is another elite stopper whose contract is up in 2021, Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic.

Like his German counterpart, Handanovic will be in his late 30s come 2021, but with a current wage of less than £100k, you could get the Slovenian cheap as chips on a short-term deal.

Paul Pogba (OVR 87 - POT 91)

Age: 25

Position(s): CM, CDM

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Wage: £220,000 a week

Another player who was heavily linked with a move away from his current club this summer, Paul Pogba. One of the best midfielders in the world on his day, Pogba has struggled to hit the heights of his Juventus days since his move back to Manchester United and may be looking for a move away by the time his contract expires in 2021.

With a potential overall of 91, the team at EA believe that Pogba could find his way back to being one of the best midfielders in the world should he find the right club, and if you play your cards right, you could bring him to your side on the cheap with his contract running down.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 31

Position(s): RW, LW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Argentina

Wage: £144,000 a week

A consistent performer, there'll be countless suitors for when Angel Di Maria leaves PSG. Could that be to your club on FIFA 20's Career Mode?

The Argentine can operate on either flank and has been deployed in midfield in the past, and can be landed for wages of around £120,000 a week.

Leroy Sane (OVR 86 - POT 90)

Age: 23

Position(s): LW

Club: Manchester City

Country: Germany

Wage: £176,000 a week

Perhaps the most likely player to be on the move soon is Leroy Sane, with Bayern Munich long-time admirers of the 23-year-old.

With electrifying pace (96 sprint speed), strong dribbling (88 dribbling) and a canon of a shot (87 shot power) the German will be a joy to play with on FIFA 20.

Full list of players ending contracts in 2021 above 84 OVR

Name Age Pos Club Country OVR POT Wage L. Messi 32 RW ST CF Barcelona Argentina 94 94 £504k S. Agüero 31 ST Man City Argentina 90 90 £279k L. Suárez 32 ST Barcelona Uruguay 89 89 £315k M. Neuer 33 GK Bayern Munich Germany 89 89 £144k Sergio Ramos 33 CB Real Madrid Spain 89 89 £270k P. Aubameyang 30 ST LM Arsenal Gabon 88 88 £180k S. Handanovič 34 GK Inter Milan Slovenia 88 88 £99k P. Pogba 26 CM CDM Man Utd France 87 88 £189k A. Di María 31 RW LW PSG Argentina 87 87 £144k L. Sané 23 LW Man City Germany 86 90 £176k Thiago 28 CM CDM Bayern Munich Spain 86 86 £149k G. Donnarumma 20 GK AC Milan Italy 85 92 £30k R. Bürki 28 GK Borussia Dortmund Switz. 85 86 £83k T. Müller 29 CAM RM RW Bayern Munich Germany 85 85 £140k G. Wijnaldum 28 CM CDM Liverpool Holland 85 85 £135k I. Rakitić 31 CM Barcelona Croatia 85 85 £198k G. Higuaín 31 ST Piemonte Argentina 85 85 £153k Fernandinho 34 CB CDM Man City Brazil 85 85 £153k Alex Telles 26 LB Porto Brazil 84 85 £20k M. Depay 25 CF LW CAM Lyon Holland 84 87 £99k J. Iličić 31 CF ST Atalanta Slovenia 84 84 £83k A. Vidal 32 CM CDM CAM Barcelona Chile 84 84 £180k

