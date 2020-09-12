UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Inter – Lukaku, Handanovic, Eriksen & more

Inter will be looking to bounce back this season after Europa League final heartbreak.

They look set to be a real force in the Serie A this season, but how will they shape up in FIFA 21?

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88)

Mr Reliable himself.

Samir Handanovic has been a consistent performer for Inter for near on a decade now and remains the best Serie A keeper in FIFA for yet another year.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85)

This one surprised us a little.

There is no upgrade for Lukaku in FIFA 21 - despite scoring 34 goals in 51 appearances in his debut season in Italy - looks like he'll be targeting those in-forms!

Milan Skriniar (OVR 85)

Another rating which we feel is a bit harsh is Slovakian CB Milan Skriniar.

Despite a pretty impressive season for Inter, Skriniar sees his rating drop from an 86 to an 85 in the upcoming EA title.

Diego Godin (OVR 85)

Diego Godin’s experience is a valuable asset for Inter.

Despite his experience off the pitch, Godin's lack of game time on it has contributed towards a hefty downgrade. 85 OVR is the starting point for the veteran CB in FIFA 21.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 85)

It's safe to say that Christian Eriksen hasn't head the best time in Italy.

The Danish international has struggled for form since his move from Spurs in January, resulting in a big downgrade in FIFA 21.

