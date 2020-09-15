FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Free Kick Takers – Messi, Pjanic, Neymar & more

From David Beckham to Juninho, we have seen some wonderful free kick takers over the years, but who is the best on FIFA 21?

Keep reading to find out the best free kick takers on the new game.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Not just the best player on the game, but the best free kick taker too!

A massive 94 FK Accuracy awaits Messi on FIFA 21. He really is lethal from everywhere.

Dani Parejo (OVR 85)

Can Dani Parejo be the man to lift Villareal into Champions League reckoning once more.

The former Valencia star is deadly from set-pieces, and now has a 93 FK Accuracy!

Miralem Pjanic (OVR 85)

Barcelona new boy Miralem Pjanic is next on the list of set-piece specialists.

The Bosnian midfielder has a huge 92 FK Accuracy, but will he get many chances with Messi in the side?

Enis Bardhi (OVR 79)

You don’t want to concede too many free kicks against Levante!

Enis Bardhi possesses supreme shot power and 91 FK Accuracy on FIFA 21, making him a real threat from long range.

Sebastian Giovinco (OVR 80)

Al Hilal superstar Sebastian Giovinco loves a curling free kick.

A massive 91 FK Accuracy is in store for the Italian on FIFA 21 making him a goal-threat from anywhere around the box.

Shunsuke Nakamura (OVR 65)

A legend of the game. Those of you old enough to remember will recognize the name Shunsuke Nakamura from his days at Celtic… over 10 years ago!

At the age of 42, a 90 FK Accuracy ranks him among the best dead-ball specialists on the new game.

Neymar Jr (OVR 91)

One of the world’s global superstars.

You don’t often think set-piece specialist when it comes to Neymar Jr, but with 89 FK Accuracy you can add it to his armory.

James Ward-Prowse (OVR 79)

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse is a textbook set-piece specialist.

With exquisite technique, Ward-Prowse boasts an 89 FK Accuracy on FIFA 21.

Robert Skov (OVR 75)

So Christian Eriksen is not the best Danish free kick taker on FIFA 21.

That title goes to Hoffenheim’s left wing-back Robert Skov, who’s 89 FK Accuracy places him ninth on the best free kick takers list.

Ruslan Malinovskyi (OVR 79)

Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi boasts incredible shot power in his left boot.

The Atalanta midfielder loves a longe range goal, and these include free kicks with an 88 FK Accuracy on FIFA 21.

