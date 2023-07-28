Steve McManaman added into EA FC 24 as a Hero!

As the launch date of EA FC 24 approaches, the excitement is building up steadily. It seems that almost every day, we are treated to new snippets of information, keeping us eager to learn more about the upcoming title.

The recent revelation and detailed pitch notes for EA FC 24 have provided us with a clearer understanding of what to expect from this latest installment. With each piece of information that surfaces, our anticipation only intensifies, and the thrill of the impending release grows.

Undoubtedly, one of the most captivating aspects of the pre-release phase for EA FC is the introduction of fresh player cards. Today, we have some thrilling news to share on this front, featuring a new hero whom Liverpool fans will be very familiar with!

Steve McManaman joins EA FC 24 as a Hero!

Current co-commentator on ESPN and BT Sports, Steven McManaman joins EA FC 24 as an 89-rated Hero card. McManaman was most known for his time at Liverpool where he played 364 total matches, but also enjoyed times at both Real Madrid and Manchester City.

click to enlarge + 2 Steve McManaman is a Hero!

Steven McManaman is known for playing on the right wing, however, he spent a lot of his career switching from right to left while also playing as an attacking midfielder or behind the striker.

What rating is McManaman in EA FC 24?

Steven McManaman will be an 89-rated Hero card in EA FC 24, however, EA Sports are yet to confirm his position in-game.

One thing to note, is 'Macca' as he is well known as will be a La Liga Hero, despite playing more games at Liverpool than Real Madrid. This could be due to McManaman lifting 8 trophies at Real Madrid compared to hus 2 at Liverpool.

click to enlarge + 2 Macca!

