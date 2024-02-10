Future Stars Academy Attackers Evolution FC 24 Guide: Best Players to Evolve and How to Complete

Some exciting stars await!

The RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution Objective is now live in FC 24 Ultimate Team. This year, a new system called Evolutions has been introduced in Ultimate Team, which grants you the ability to enhance the abilities of Players in your club.

With each Season in Ultimate Team, we will introduce fresh Evolutions. As enthusiasts of football and Ultimate Team, we are thrilled about the possibilities Evolutions will bring to squad building, regardless of the team you support or where you are in the football hierarchy.

In this guide, we explain who the best players to evolve are and how to complete the Future Stars Academy Attackers Evolution objective.

FC 24 Future Stars Academy Attackers Evolution: Player Requirements

Choose the ideal Future Stars Academy Attacker to improve your team! Discover exciting new skills with Acrobatic+ and enjoy a game-changing Chemistry boost. It's completely free!

Log in to FC 24 Ultimate Team and claim your Future Stars Attackers pack. Then, unlock their full potential by completing the Evolutions Objectives. In the Future Stars Academy, players always maintain Full Individual Chemistry while also positively impacting Team Chemistry.

Select a Player that meets the following requirements:

Rarity In-Progress Future Stars Evolution

Rarity Not In-Progress Evolution

Playstyles Max. 7

Playstyles+ Max. 0

Total Upgrades

Total boosts will get selected player:

SM +1 ★

PlayStyle Chip Shot

PlayStyle+ Acrobatic

PlayStyle+ Power Header

Overall +8

Rarity Future Stars Evo

Pace +7

Passing +5

Physicality +6

Shooting +8

Dribbling +6

Challenges Future Stars Academy Attackers Objective

Here’s how to complete the Future Stars Academy Attackers Evolution objectives:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Future Stars Academy Attackers Evolution: Best players to choose

To get the Future Stars Evolution in Progress, simply log in to Ultimate Team and open the Future Stars Academy Attackers Gift Pack in the Store.

click to enlarge Future Stars Academy Attackers Evolution example

These are some of the best choices among upgradeable players:

Malard

Athenea

Zaragoza

Okafor

