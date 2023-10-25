FC 24: TOTW 6 is out now!

FC 24 is in full swing, and after a month of the newest football game from EA, we are already at Team of the Week 6!

TOTW 6 is here, and with it comes some insane new inform players available in packs for the next week! Let's take a look at who has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team as an upgraded card through TOTW 6!

TOTW 6 is out now

Team of the Week 6 has been released into Ultimate Team, allowing players to pack new informs until 1 November, when TOTW 7 comes into packs.

These players were the peak performers from around the world over the weekend, typically scoring goals, or winning games defensively for their side, and EA has added some insane players into TOTW 6.

Together we will go through the three best players you can pack in TOTW 6, and then list the remaining players also included in the promo.

So, without further ado let's take a look at all the players included in Team of the Week 6!

TOTW 6 Best Players

The three players we will include in the best players list performed exceptionally well for their teams over the weekend and are going to be incredible in-game in FC 24, so let's take a look.

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid - 89 OVR)

Atleti forward Antoine Griezmann was instrumental in his side's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo at the weekend. The Frenchman scored all three goals in a Man of the Match performance. He has been given a +1 upgrade to his 88-rated Rare Gold card, and with the added stats to his TOTW item, and the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+, he will be unstoppable.

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich - 86 OVR)

Leon Goretzka has re-joined the 'Gullit Gang' with his TOTW 6 upgrade, with all of his stats now 80+! The German midfielder grabbed a goal and an assist in a 3-1 away win to Mainz. Goretzka is one of the most popular midfielders in the game, and a healthy boost to his card is only going to see him gain in popularity!

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen - 85 OVR)

Staying in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen currently sits top of the league, and Jeremie Frimpong has been one of the league's standout performers so far this season. The Dutchman has been given an 85-rated RM card in TOTW 6, however, he is the perfect right-back. Frimpong got a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win away to Wolfsburg, and his TOTW 6 inform has an insane 95 pace!

Here are the rest of the players featured in TOTW 6:

Luis Alberto - 87 OVR

Lois Openda - 84 OVR

Lauren Barnes - 84 OVR

Matteo Politano - 84 OVR

Nicole Anyomi - 83 OVR

Carlos Soler - 82 OVR

Douglas Luiz - 82 OVR

Stole Dimitrievski - 82 OVR

Vangelis Pavlidis - 81 OVR

Jacob Murphy - 81 OVR

Maximiliano Caufriez - 80 OVR

Crysencio Summerville - 80 OVR

Griffin Dorsey - 80 OVR

Momodou Sonko - 80 OVR

Mame Thiam - 80 OVR

