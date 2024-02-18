Another exciting week is behind us.

19 Feb 2024 8:50 AM +00:00

After an impressive round of matches in the realm of domestic club football, players such as David Neres and Ewa Pajor have emerged as strong contenders for inclusion in the EA FC 24 TOTW 23.

These athletes delivered exceptional performances over the weekend, leading their respective teams to victory and solidifying their positions in the league standings. The Team of the Week players have become even more valuable in Ultimate Team, thanks to the enhanced lower rating threshold and improved upgrades bestowed upon them.

Renowned figures like Neres and Pajor are already dominant on the virtual field, and their inclusion in the EA FC 24 TOTW 23 lineup will undoubtedly amplify their effectiveness even further.

FC 24 TOTW 23 will be released on Wednesday, 21 February at 6 pm GMT.

FC 24 TOTW 23 Predictions – Starters

Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta) – GK – 79 → 85

4 Saves, 1 Penalty Saved & Clean Sheet / 3-0 win against Sassuolo / 8.5 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)

James Tavernier (Rangers) – RB – 78 → 85

2 Goals and 3 Assists & 1 Clean Sheet / 3-1 win against Ross County and 3-0 win against St. Johnstone / 9.76 (MOTM) & 8.11 WhoScored match ratings, respectively

Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal) – CB – 84 → 87

1 Goal / 3-1 win against Al-Raed

Lucas Hernández (PSG) – LB – 84 → 88

1 Goal & Clean Sheet / 2-0 win against Nantes / 8.4 WhoScored match rating

Mikel Merino (Sociedad) – CM – 84 → 88

1 Goal / 2-1 win against Mallorca / 8.5 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)

Grace Geyoro (PSG) – CM - 86 → 88

2 Goals / 5-0 win against Guingamp

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – CAM – 87 → 88

1 Goal & 1 Assists / 5-0 win against Burnley / 9.1 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)

Davin Neres (Benfica) – RM - 80 → 87

2 Goals & 2 Assists / 6-1 win against Vizela / 10.0 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)

Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg Women) – LW - 87 → 88

4 Goals / 9-1 win against Nuernberg

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – ST - 90 → 92

2 Goals / 2-1 win against Celta Vigo / 7.85 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)

Rasmus Hojlund (Man United) – ST - 76 → 87

2 Goals / 2-1 win against Luton Town / 8.6 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)

FC 24 TOTW 23 Predictions – Bench

Mile Svilar (AS Roma) – GK

Raoul Bellanova (Torino) – RWB

Joao Gomes (Wolves) – CDM

Téji Savanier (Montpellier) – CAM

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) – LM

Simon Adingra (Brighton) – RM

Jonathan David (Lille) – ST

