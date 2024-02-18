After an impressive round of matches in the realm of domestic club football, players such as David Neres and Ewa Pajor have emerged as strong contenders for inclusion in the EA FC 24 TOTW 23.
These athletes delivered exceptional performances over the weekend, leading their respective teams to victory and solidifying their positions in the league standings. The Team of the Week players have become even more valuable in Ultimate Team, thanks to the enhanced lower rating threshold and improved upgrades bestowed upon them.
Renowned figures like Neres and Pajor are already dominant on the virtual field, and their inclusion in the EA FC 24 TOTW 23 lineup will undoubtedly amplify their effectiveness even further.
FC 24 TOTW 23 Release Date & How to Get
FC 24 TOTW 23 will be released on Wednesday, 21 February at 6 pm GMT.
FC 24 TOTW 23 Predictions – Starters
Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta) – GK – 79 → 85
4 Saves, 1 Penalty Saved & Clean Sheet / 3-0 win against Sassuolo / 8.5 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)
James Tavernier (Rangers) – RB – 78 → 85
2 Goals and 3 Assists & 1 Clean Sheet / 3-1 win against Ross County and 3-0 win against St. Johnstone / 9.76 (MOTM) & 8.11 WhoScored match ratings, respectively
Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal) – CB – 84 → 87
1 Goal / 3-1 win against Al-Raed
Lucas Hernández (PSG) – LB – 84 → 88
1 Goal & Clean Sheet / 2-0 win against Nantes / 8.4 WhoScored match rating
Mikel Merino (Sociedad) – CM – 84 → 88
1 Goal / 2-1 win against Mallorca / 8.5 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)
Grace Geyoro (PSG) – CM - 86 → 88
2 Goals / 5-0 win against Guingamp
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – CAM – 87 → 88
1 Goal & 1 Assists / 5-0 win against Burnley / 9.1 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)
Davin Neres (Benfica) – RM - 80 → 87
2 Goals & 2 Assists / 6-1 win against Vizela / 10.0 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)
Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg Women) – LW - 87 → 88
4 Goals / 9-1 win against Nuernberg
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – ST - 90 → 92
2 Goals / 2-1 win against Celta Vigo / 7.85 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)
Rasmus Hojlund (Man United) – ST - 76 → 87
2 Goals / 2-1 win against Luton Town / 8.6 WhoScored match rating (MOTM)
FC 24 TOTW 23 Predictions – Bench
Mile Svilar (AS Roma) – GK
Raoul Bellanova (Torino) – RWB
Joao Gomes (Wolves) – CDM
Téji Savanier (Montpellier) – CAM
Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) – LM
Simon Adingra (Brighton) – RM
Jonathan David (Lille) – ST
