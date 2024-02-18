Future Stars Glow Up Evolution FC 24 Guide: Best Players to Evolve and How to Complete

Some exciting players on the list!

18 Feb 2024 7:39 PM +00:00

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Glow Up Evolution presents an intriguing opportunity for players to consider. In a first-ever move, EA Sports has introduced an EVO that is directly linked to an ongoing promo.

Future Stars Glow Up allows for some of the lower-rated items from this event to receive beneficial enhancements. However, this option is not free of charge. To access the upgrades, you will need to spend either 75,000 coins or 350 FC Points.

Therefore, it is crucial for you to carefully evaluate your options in order to maximize the benefits of these boosts. It is essential to thoroughly analyze all the requirements of the Future Stars Glow Up Evolution, as they determine which items are eligible for the upgrades.

Future Stars Glow Up Evolution: Player Requirements

Choose a player that meets the following requirements:

click to enlarge + 2 FS Glow Up Players

Rarity Future Stars

Overall Max. 88

Positions Not RWB

Alt Pos. Max. 2

Pace Max. 92

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Total Upgrades

Total boosts will get selected player:

PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass

Overall +2

Rarity Future Stars

Pace +2

Passing +3

Physicality +2

Shooting +3

Dribbling +2

Defending +3

Future Stars Glow Up Objective Challenges

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Asssist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best players to choose

click to enlarge + 2 Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah

Quentin Merlin

Matias Soule

Samuel Ricci

