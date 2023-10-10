Strange new Objective in FC 24!

FC 24 is in full swing, with Team of the Week 4 right around the corner, and set to feature huge names such as Mohamed Salah, Federico Valverde, and Kingsley Coman.

Ultimate Team has been a blast so far for FC 24 players, and there have been many things to consider, including the David Beckham SBC. There is also a huge Squad Battles glitch, where you can play a three-on-three match to make Ultimate difficulty games way easier.

EA has just added a new Objective to their game, which has confused some people, with the rewards being quite terrible for the challenge required. Without further ado, let's look into it further!

Winners Lounge Objective FC 24

EA has added a new Objective to their game alongside the RTTK Cup, and the Matteo Darmian RTTK Objective, which has caused some confusion amongst FC 24 players.

click to enlarge + 2 Winners Lounge

Objectives are there to give players the opportunity to earn packs, stadium items, players, and XP to help boost their Ultimate Team, and usually, the time spent completing them is worth it. However, that's not the case with the latest Objective released by EA.

Winners Lounge Requirements

The Winners Lounge Objective has one requirement, however, it is quite tough to complete, for the majority of players in the game.

The requirement is called 'Best of the Best,' and players have to complete the following:

Win 20 matches in the Elite Tier of Division Rivals.

That's right 20 matches have to be won in the Elite Tier of Division Rivals, which is the prestigious top tier of the game mode, but the strangeness doesn't stop there.

Winners Lounge Rewards

Now that you know the requirements, you would expect this impossible Objective to come with a solid reward, but that's not what EA has in mind.

The reward for winning 20 matches in the Elite Tier of Division Rivals is a Gold Players Pack (Untradeable).

click to enlarge + 2 Winners Lounge reward

So, to clear things up, for going through the stress of winning 20 matches in the Elite Tier of Division Rivals, the reward is 12 Gold Players, with only ONE that is Rare.

Will you be completing this Objective, or is it simply not possible?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.