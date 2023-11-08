FC 24: Showdown Huitema SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, with content released daily on Ultimate Team, giving fans lots to be excited about!

We are currently in Season 2 of Ultimate Team, and there are a bunch of SBCs available for players currently.

Talking of SBCs, EA has just dropped the latest Showdown SBC, featuring OL Reign striker, Jordyn Huitema. The 85-rated card has a chance to be upgraded if OL Reign wins their next match, so without further ado, let's take a look at the Showdown Huitema SBC, and the cheapest solutions to complete it!

Showdown Huitema SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the latest Showdown SBCs into FC 24, with Jordyn Huitema, and Midge Purce going head-to-head to get an upgrade!

Huitema has been given an 85-rated card and could increase to an 87 rating if OL Reign beats NJ/NY Gotham in the next match!

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Huitema

The Canadian striker, formerly of PSG has some fantastic stats including, 88 pace, 85 shooting, 79 passing, 85 dribbling, and 81 physical, all of which could increase!

Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Showdown Huitema SBC!

Showdown Huitema SBC

Requirements:

Canada Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Huitema SBC

There we have it, once you have submitted this squad to the SBC, you will have Jordyn Huitema at your disposal to add to your Ultimate Team for around 38k coins!

Huitema can link with TOTW Megan Rapinoe, and TOTW Lauren Barnes to get chemistry!

