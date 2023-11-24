Players Urged to AVOID FC 24 Black Friday Sale

We're coming up to two months since the release of FC 24, and well, its launch has been an eventful one, to say the least!

A feeling of hope and excitement soon turned to disappointment and anger, despite EA's popular football title receiving what appeared to be a major rebrand following the discontinuation of FIFA's partnership.

In fairness, it was a major rebrand on the outside, but on the inside, it was like re-entering an old game with a new name. Familiar bugs, glitches and gameplay issues made it unplayable for many, leading to five Title Updates within just a few weeks.

Now, FC 24 already finds itself down to half price in the Black Friday sales, but even that may not be enough to entice new players.

Players told to avoid FC 24 sale

Troubles aside, FC 24 is in somewhat of a better place today thanks to the aforementioned updates, however, it appears most of the damage has already been done, with players refusing to budge on their opinions.

In a post on Reddit, u/KunaiReap highlighted that FC 24 was on offer as part of Black Friday, and asked if it was worth buying after they decided to pass on the release.

FC 24 down to half price? That's a no-brainer, surely? You may need to think again!

Whilst some comments explained that you can't go wrong with the drop in price, the majority of replies made it clear that they should stay away, emphasising that many gameplay issues remain.

"Short answer, no. Long answer, yes if you’re okay spending $35 on a game that feels like a beta and the developer refuses to acknowledge or patch," one comment said.

Another read: "The fact that I paid 100 bucks for this game about 2 months ago is crazy. Even $30 seems too much for the state this game is in, at least if you only play UT."

The negativity didn't stop there, with other users explaining they'd stopped playing FC 24 altogether.

"Been playing Fifa since Fifa 09 and fut since Fifa 20. This is the first Fifa I have stopped playing in November. Before this the earliest I have stopped playing was in April."

