FC 24 Title Update #5 Makes Vital Improvements

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has started with a bang, with tons of content being released daily, on top of that Title Update #5 is here, and EA has been working on fixing all the bugs and issues in the game!

With any new game, lots of issues need to be ironed out early on, and there has been no hiding from that by EA. That said, we are already on Title Update #5, and the likelihood of this being the last update is very slim.

This piece will cover everything you need to know about the latest Title Update from EA on FC 24, including major changes to gameplay, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and much more. So without further ado, let's get stuck into Title Update #5!

Title Update #5 Biggest Changes

EA has updated FC 24 for the fifth time, and there have been some changes that have pleased many fans!

The first of which is Evolutions, with EA fixing two separate issues that were causing games to crash, as well as EVO players losing their newly-given PlayStyles.

In some specific scenarios, Player Items going through an Evolution could have unintentionally lost some PlayStyles. Impacted Player Items should now have their correct PlayStyles.

Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred when attempting to start a match with some Evolution Player Items in the squad.

On top of the EVOs being fixed, EA has also given goalkeepers a revamp, improving their reactions, and overall ability, meaning you won't be conceding half as many silly goals where the goalkeeper has decided to switch off.

Improved Goalkeeper reactions to shots aimed at their near post.

Goalkeepers were not using the intended amount of strength when deflecting the ball in some instances.

The final major change made in Title Update #5 is the reduced accuracy of the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+. Although this PlayStyle was very fun to use, it was incredibly overpowered, and the likes of Chloe Kelly would whip a cross on at extreme speed and accuracy making it impossible to defend against.

Reduced potential accuracy of crosses taken by players with the Whipped Pass and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles.

click to enlarge + 3 Chloe Kelly

FC 24 Title Update #5 Patch Notes

Now we have seen the major changes, let's take a look at all the updates made to the gameplay, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Volta, Clubs, and even the audio in FC 24!

Let's hope that these updates create a better experience for all gamers, and reduce the likelihood of players being outdone by mistakes that are no fault of their own!

Originally shared on the FC 24 Trello Board, here is everything you need to know about FC 24 Title Update #5.

The latest Title Update will soon be available for all versions of EA SPORTS FC 24 and will include the changes below.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Further addressed instances of a stability issue when entering the store through an Evolutions screen.

In some specific scenarios, Player Items going through an Evolution could have unintentionally lost some PlayStyles. Impacted Player Items should now have their correct PlayStyles.

Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred when attempting to start a match with some Evolution Player Items in the squad.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Slightly reduced the velocity of Ground Passes taken at extreme angles.

Reduced potential accuracy of crosses taken by players with the Whipped Pass and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles.

Improved Goalkeeper reactions to shots aimed at their near post.

click to enlarge + 3 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, user-controlled players could have moved towards a ball’s path when not requested to.

Addressed some instances of ball carriers unintentionally winning the ball back following a stumble animation when tackled.

Contextual Swerve Passes could have been performed by players without the Incisive Pass, Incisive Pass+, Trivela, and Trivela+ PlayStyles.

In some cases, a requested cross could have resulted in the ball carrier stepping over the ball instead of crossing with the foot closest to the touchline.

Goalkeepers were not using the intended amount of strength when deflecting the ball in some instances.

A first time pass could have been unintentionally requested when activating Player Lock.

Following a goalkeeper red card, the Team Management screen could have become unresponsive.

In some situations, set piece run-up animations did not always play correctly.

Players rejoining the match from outside of the pitch could have sometimes passed through other players.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, players did not regenerate stamina after international matches in Manager Career.

In Player Career, the Player widget was incorrectly present during some tutorial screens.

In Player Career, duplicate or similar Objectives could have unintentionally occurred at the same time.

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred.

click to enlarge + 3 FC 24 Career Mode

Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred when completing a Skill Game.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

During the Foot Golf Arcade game, the timer did not display correctly.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following change:

Updated some UI elements, kits, celebrations, audio, broadcast packages, balls, badges, reactions, and ad boards.

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred.

[Switch Only] Addressed instances of incorrect button mappings and conflicts.

