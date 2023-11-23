FC 24 Players Respond to Cheeky EA UT Update

For nearly two months now, FC 24 has been and continues to be played by millions worldwide despite its well-publicised issues.

What was proposed as an exciting new rebrand following the conclusion of EA's partnership with FIFA soon turned out to be just another chapter from the same book, with a number of bugs, glitches, and gameplay issues rearing their ugly heads once again.

The lack of changes and updates from previous titles has also left fans feeling deflated, and many have even ditched the game out of frustration.

That said, five major Title Updates have improved FC 24 somewhat since launch, with EA fixing several problems which were making it unplayable.

One of the latest updates, however, has come to the Ultimate Team store, and it didn't take players long to pick up on another flaw.

Ultimate Team store update

In a tweet posted on Wednesday 22nd November, EA FC's communication account announced that an update had been deployed to the Ultimate Team store.

"Starting today, we have updated the Ultimate Team Store to offer a more curated experience for #FC24 players. The order in which packs may be displayed may differ between players. All existing packs remain available to purchase."

click to enlarge FC 24 UT store

It's interesting that they mentioned the order in which certain packs are displayed because rather conveniently, it seems that the most expensive ones now appear at the front rather than at the back of the queue.

It means that players looking for the more standard bronze or silver packs now have to go past pricier packs, and whilst they offer an increased chance of earning Centurions and Icons, the change could make it a lot harder to avoid any temptation to purchase them.

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the Ultimate Team community to notice the cheeky move by EA, resulting in many taking to social media to call it out.

One comment underneath the tweet read: "They updated it so the most expensive packs are at the front so you don’t miss any by not scrolling," whilst another said: "All you did was put the Icon pack closer to the front, we know what you’re doing."

Other players vented their anger at EA's mistaken priorities, with a lack of attention currently going towards gameplay issues instead.

"Hey. Maybe you start working on your broken gameplay instead of trying out tricks in your store. Sincerely, Everybody."

"We spent time and effort in ensuring the most predatory packs are shown to those most vulnerable to spend, instead of devoting that dev time to fixing basic issues like an insane press, or glitchy menus," another sarcastic Reddit post suggested.

EA may have improved FC 24 ever so slightly through recent patches, but it appears most of the damage has already been done, and the Ultimate Team store update has not helped matters at all.

The disappointment and anger which has stemmed from players' experiences on the game to date is still lingering, and EA must realise that.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.