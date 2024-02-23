FC 24: Pick It Up Evolutions Guide

This EVO is awesome!

The Fantasy FC promo has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Team 1 as well as eight Heroes are in packs now!

Along with the new promo, EA has released a bunch of content for players to get stuck into, and there is a new Evolution available in Ultimate Team.

Together we will go through the complete guide to the Pick It Up Evolution, so you can upgrade a player of your choice by +4 OVRs!

Pick It Up Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Pick It Up Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every Icon in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Pick It Up Evolution.

Pace: Max. 79

Shooting: Max. 84

Passing: Max. 88

Defending: Max. 84

Physical: Max. 76

Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

click to enlarge + 3 Pick It Up Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Pick It Up Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Pick It Up Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Federico Valverde, or Jude Bellingham, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona - 88 OVR)

The Pick It Up Evolution is fantastic, and without a threshold on the maximum OVR of a player that can be evolved, there are some fantastic possibilities with these EVOs. One of which is Barcelona midfielder Patri Guijarro who upgrades to an incredible 92 OVR in this Evolution. Guijarro also gets 89 pace, 83 shooting, 85 passing, 86 dribbling, and 83 defending, meaning she has great stats all over.

James Maddison (Tottenham - 86 OVR)

If you were one of the many players to complete the very first Premier League Player of the Month SBC of the year, then you are in luck, as James Maddison fits into the Pick It Up Evolution. Upgrading to a 90 OVR, Maddison has some incredible stats including, 86 pace, 85 shooting, 90 passing, and 88 dribbling, making for an insane Premier League CAM.

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund - 86 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Pick It Up Evolution would be 86-rated Trailblazers Julian Brandt. The German upgrades to a 90 OVR player in this EVO, and once evolved he has some amazing stats including, 89 pace, 83 shooting, 89 passing, and 88 dribbling. He is a great CAM alternative if you are running a Bundesliga or German Ultimate Team.

How to complete the Pick It Up Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +4 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Pick It Up Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Defending: +2

click to enlarge + 3 Pick It Up Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +8

Passing: +1

Physical: +1

click to enlarge + 3 Pick It Up Evolution Level 2

There we have it once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO your player will have evolved by +4 OVRs!

