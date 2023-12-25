FC 24: Growth Spurt 1 or 2 Evolutions Guide

An in-depth look at the recently released Growth Spurt 1 or 2 EVO for FC 24

Electronic Arts have just released the Growth Spurt 1 or 2 Evolution for EA Sports FC 24, and we’re pretty sure a number of you can’t wait to nurture some underrated players with it. Evolutions have undoubtedly been a fantastic inclusion within the Ultimate Team game mode, adding a different dynamic to player development that a lot of gamers undoubtedly relish.

In football, some players can be described as late bloomers when it comes to their ability trajectory. A particularly great example of a professional footballer who fits this description is Jamie Vardy. He plied his trade for minnows like Stocksbridge Park Steels and Halifax Town, currently in non-league division one and national league divisions respectively. Vardy’s sensational growth as a player arguably came towards the tail end of his career, as he impressed for Fleetwood Town before joining Leicester City in his prime and winning a Premier League title along the way.

This Evolution is specifically geared towards massively boosting the attributes of low-rated players just like the Jamie Vardy of yesteryear, transforming them into dependable club regulars with Incisive Pass, Technical, and Dead Ball+ play styles.

Growth Spurt 1 or 2 Evolutions Guide

This evolution is massively generous in terms of the upgrades it has to offer. We’re going to get straight down to business here, detailing the specific player requirements needed to fulfil the Growth Spurt 1 or 2 Evolution and highlighting the top professionals you can develop with it.

Player requirements

Just like any other Evolution in EA Sports FC 24, you can only evolve players who meet specific rating eligibility requirements set by the game developers. This means that some players won’t meet the qualifications to have this Evolution applied to them.

However, you shouldn’t be discouraged as a large pool of 441,056 players are eligible for this particular Evolution. So, you have a lot of options to choose from!

Also bear in mind that you need to carefully consider which players you want to upgrade, as there’s no turning back once you’ve made the enhancements. Since the upgrades are permanent, you can’t reverse your decision.

Without further ado, here are the necessary prerequisites:

Overall – max. 75

Dribbling – max. 80

Pace – max. 76

Physicality – max. 80

Playstyles – max. 7

Playstyles+ – max. 0

On reflection, these requirements are fairly flexible, especially when you consider the fact that this Evolution isn’t locked to a particular playing position.

Best players for the Growth Spurt 1 or 2 Evolution

We’re now going to namedrop two players who can utilise the Growth Spurt 1 or 2 Evolution to great effect.

Of course, they have to meet the requirements specified above, so you shouldn’t expect to see some of the game’s heavy hitters listed here.

Anyway, here goes.

Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace – 75 OVR)

Edouard is a fairly decent Premier League forward when you look at the ratings on his common card. But when you apply the Growth Spurt 1 or 2 Evolution to him, the end result is a dramatically improved player similar in ability to some of the best forwards in the game! His evolved card boast an 88 OVR, along with an impressive dribbling rating of 89 and equally great pace and shooting ratings of 86 and 84 respectively.

Boubakary Soumaré (Sevilla – 75 OVR)

Soumaré is your run-of-the-mill holding midfielder just waiting to break into the upper echelons of the game. Using the Growth Spurt Evolution to boost his attributes is a smart move, as you get a physically imposing player who can pass and dribble his way out of trouble when required. This is best exemplified by his high ratings of 86 for physicality, 85 for dribbling, 85 for passing and 81 defending which is an added bonus.

How to complete the Growth Spurt 1 or 2 Evolution

After you’ve decided on the players you want to evolve, the final step is to attempt the different challenges that will reward you with the massive attribute boosts when successfully completed.

There are a couple of challenge levels, which are as follows:

Level 1 challenges

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty

Level 1 rewards

Pace: +5

Physicality: +7

Shooting: +5

Dribbling: +6

Overall: +5

PlayStyle: Incisive Pass

Level 2 challenges

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 rewards

Passing: +6

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +5

Defending: +6

Overall: +3

PlayStyle: Technical

Level 3 challenges

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty

Level 3 rewards

Pace: +5

Passing: +6

Dribbling: +5

Defending: +5

Overall: +5

PlayStyle: Dead Ball

So, what are you waiting for? Turn on your PC or console and start your player evolution today!

