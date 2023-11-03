FC 24: New Hero added to Ultimate Team!

EA has just added a brand-new Hero card into FC 24 Ultimate Team, amongst a ton of new content in the game!

Centurions Team 2 is here, and TOTW 7 is also in packs too, so make sure you have a store full of packs to open! EA has also just dropped two new Player of the Month SBCs, with Jude Bellingham and Vangelis Pavlidis winning the award in their respective leagues. We have the cheapest solutions for each SBC.

The content continues to excite fans, and we are about to take a look at the brand new Hero player in FC 24 Ultimate Team! In this piece, we will view the player, and discuss his stats and attributes. So, without further ado, let's take a look at Hero Enzo Francescoli!

New Hero added to Ultimate Team

EA has just added a brand-new Ultimate Team Hero player to the game mode, with Enzo Francescoli joining the FC family.

The Uruguayan centre forward is known as El Principe, and is an Argentinian league legend!

Francescoli played in his home country of Uruguay, as well as Argentina, France, and Italy, with his most prolific years leading the line at River Plate!

EA's newest Hero scored 115 goals in 197 matches during his time in red and white, which is why he has been given the LFP league in FC 24.

click to enlarge El Principe

El Principe has some incredible stats and will be a very meta player in FC 24, working even better when the Libertadores promo cards are released in the future.

Francescoli has 86 pace, 88 shooting, 83 passing, 90 dribbling, 44 defending, and 72 physical.

His best positions are striker, centre forward, and attacking midfield, but he could also do a decent job on the wing if you wanted to play him there by swapping tactics in-game.

Will you be trying to get your hands on Enzo Francescoli?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.