FC 24: Centurions Team 1 is out now!

The hype for FC 24 continues, with EA dropping the Centurions promo into Ultimate Team!

We have loads of content for you regarding the game mode including Evolutions guides for the Trailblazer Striker, and Trailblazer Centre Back, so make sure you check those out! We also have the cheapest solutions for the Icon Stoichkov and Trailblazers Foyth SBCs.

EA has just dropped the latest promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team! Centurions features some insane players including Icons, and is now available in packs, SBCs, and via Objectives, making for tons of fun in Ultimate Team. Let's look at all the players included in Centurions Team 1!

Centurions Team 1 out now

Centurions Team 1 has just released into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players a brand-new batch of cards to try and pack for the next week!

This Centurions team has tons of meta players included in it, just in time for Weekend League!

Centurions also includes a mini-release of Centurions Icons available in packs, which we will include at the bottom of this piece.

click to enlarge + 7 Centurions Team 1

Together we will go through the three best players in this promo, but be aware that we aren't highlighting the highest-rated cards, but the best in-game, and then we will list the rest of Centurions Team 1 below!

So without further ado, let's look at every player included in Centurions Team 1.

Grace Geyoro (89 OVR)

PSG midfielder Grace Geyoro has become a fan favourite in FC 24 Ultimate Team for her incredible 86-rated Gold Rare card. Geyoro has been named the 'Female Kante' by many, honing similar abilities to the Al Ittihad CDM. Geyoro is the perfect holding midfielder, and despite her height, she is always in the right place at the right time.

click to enlarge + 7 Centurions Geyoro

Marcus Rashford (88 OVR)

Marcus Rashford is one of the best attackers in FC 24, and his Centurions card is even more stacked! The Man United forward has insane pace, dribbling, and shooting, and his Power Shot PlayStyle+ is simply ridiculous! Rashford is easily one of the most exciting players from Centurions Team 1.

click to enlarge + 7 Centurions Rashford

Ferland Mendy (85 OVR)

Weekend League has just got worse, or better, depending on how you look at it! Mendy is the best full-back in Ultimate Team and has been for quite some time. Upgrading his already ridiculous stats will make him impossible to get past. Pack him and you're set for a very long time. Come up against Mendy, and you may as well rage quit before you get embarrassed!

click to enlarge + 7 Centurions Mendy

Here are the rest of the players included in Centurions Team 1:

Alexandra Popp (90 OVR)

Pedri (88 OVR)

Fikayo Tomori (86 OVR)

Robert Andrich (85 OVR)

Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

Moses Simon (83 OVR)

Centurions Team 1 Icons

EA hasn't held back with this promo, and has also included SIX new Centurions Icons cards in packs!

The chances of packing these players are low, but if you manage to get your hands on a Centurions Icon, then your Ultimate Team will be incredible!

Each of the Icons included in the Centurions promo has received healthy upgrades from their Base Icon cards, and would easily slot into any team in the game.

Let's take a look at who the Icons are!

Ruud Gullit (91 OVR)

Dutch Icon Ruud Gullit is one of the most favoured Icons in Ultimate Team, purely because his stats are off the chart. Gullit could quite literally play anywhere on the pitch, and his new Centurions card has made him even better. Pack him, and you are set for the rest of FC 24!

click to enlarge + 7 Centurions Gullit

Kelly Smith (90 OVR)

Kelly Smith is one of the first-ever female Icons in Ultimate Team, and her card has debuted this year! The English striker is a prolific goal scorer and has great pace, shooting, and dribbling. Smith would be an even better option than Icon Stoichkov who is available via Squad Building Challenge.

click to enlarge + 7 Centurions Smith

Wayne Rooney (89 OVR)

Just in case there weren't enough English forwards in Centurions Team 1, EA has added in another for good measure! Wayne Rooney has an insane 89-rated card with 89 pace, 91 shooting, 87 dribbling, and 88 physical, plus the Power Shot PlayStyle+. The former Man United striker is a very exciting addition to the game with this upgrade!

click to enlarge + 7 Centurions Rooney

Here are the other Centurions Icons available in FC 24:

Jairzinho (90 OVR)

Ronald Koeman (89 OVR)

Gennaro Gattuso (87 OVR)

For more of the latest FC 24 content be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.