Is Liverpool Cup Winner Conor Bradley in FC 24?

26 Feb 2024 3:26 PM +00:00

FC 24 is a hub for all types of football players, from the world's best, male and female players, and wonderkids, the football video game has it all, and as part of our series, we like to check out whether certain stars who are making headlines in the footballing world, are in FC 24.

Whenever a footballer goes viral, especially those who are either wonderkids or perhaps not as well known as the big stars in the game, we like to create a piece for people to check out to see whether this player is in EA's beloved game.

That being said, after a triumphant Carabao Cup victory, Liverpool ended their cup final with six academy graduates having played in the match, and there is one new emerging player that has stood out above the rest, so let's see if Conor Bradley is in FC 24.

Who is Conor Bradley?

For those many Liverpool fans across the world celebrating their first trophy of the season, we have you covered with content on your favourite team.

Whilst Virgil van Dijk takes the headlines for his 118th-minute header to win the Carabao Cup for the Reds, the outstanding achievement in the match was Jurgen Klopp's confidence in six of his academy graduates to beat Chelsea.

One of the players who has seen lots of minutes recently is 20-year-old Northern Irish right-back Conor Bradley, who has been covering for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whilst the Englishman has been out of action through injury.

click to enlarge + 2 Conor Bradley

Bradley has featured 10 times for Liverpool so far this season, as of 26 February 2024, scoring once, and assisting three times, as well as lifting a Carabao Cup trophy.

Having excelled a year prior in a loan spell at League One club Bolton Wanderers, winning the club's Player of the Season award, Bradley has earned the trust of Jurgen Klopp in his final season as Liverpool manager, and looks set for a promising future!

Is Conor Bradley in FC 24?

Those who watch football through the eyes of their Career Mode manager will be pleased to know that Conor Bradley is in FC 24, both in Career Mode, and Ultimate Team.

Starting with Ultimate Team, Bradley has a 69-rated non-rare silver card, which only costs 250 coins.

Although he's not the most exciting player in Ultimate Team, which requires you to have the best in the world in your squad, Bradley can always be thrown into an evolution if he meets the requirements, to give him a nice upgrade.

For Career Mode lovers, this player suits your needs much better, and Conor Bradley looks like an insane RB pickup within the game mode, with a real face scan!

At the beginning of a Career Mode save, Conor Bradley starts at 19 years of age, with a 71 OVR, and has an impressive potential of 83 OVR.

click to enlarge + 2 Conor Bradley - Career Mode

Our suggestion would be to move the Northern Irishman to the RWB position, which will take two weeks of training and will see his OVR and potential increase by +1.

You will be able to pick up Conor Bradley for around £3.7 million on the transfer market, and whether you start a save with Liverpool, following in Klopp's footsteps, or a save with a smaller club, Bradley will fit in wherever he goes!

A proven winner in just 10 games at Liverpool this season, will you be buying Conor Bradley in your next Career Mode save?

