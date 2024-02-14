Is Jaden Philogene in FC 24?

The most talked about goal in the world right now!

14 Feb 2024 3:47 PM +00:00

Football is a game that produces some spectacular moments, and when players create magic moments, their goals can go viral.

That was the case with Jaden Philogene who took the headlines last night after scoring an amazing Rabona goal, which was more popular than the Champions League matches that were being played!

As part of our 'Are they in FC 24?' series we like to highlight young players capturing the spotlight in the world of football and in this piece, we will be seeing if Jaden Philogene is in FC 24!

Jaden Philogene rabona goal

Rabona goals are special, and rarely seen in the world of football, with many remembering goals from Erik Lamela and Angel Di Maria who managed to perfect the art of scoring one of the most difficult goals in a game, and there is a new contender for the best Rabona goal ever scored.

click to enlarge + 2 Angel Di Maria

Jaden Philogene, a 22-year-old winger who plays for Hull City in the EFL Championship managed to produce a wonderful Rabona shot which looped over the Rotherham goalkeeper sending social media into a frenzy.

With many claiming the goal to be a Puskas Winner, unfortunately, Philogene's effort will go down as an own goal, after taking a slight deflection off Rotherham defender Cameron Humphreys' head.

Though for the sake of our series, we will count it as a Philogene goal, and since everyone is wondering who this 22-year-old winger is, we are going to see whether he is in FC 24.

Jaden Philogene FC 24

The answer to the question is YES, Jaden Philogene is in FC 24 as he plays for Hull City in the EFL Championship.

Philogene may also be a name known by Career Mode fans, having been a winger with great potential in previous FIFA games.

In FC 24, Jaden Philogene has a 73 OVR, with a POT of 82, which means he can be a solid winger in the Premier League.

click to enlarge + 2 Jaden Philogene

The Englishman has some incredible stats starting with a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves, as well as 87 Sprint Speed, 84 Agility, and 79 Dribbling.

Philogene is having the best season of his career this year with Hull City, after struggling on loan with Stoke City, and Cardiff City from his former parent club Aston Villa.

Now in East Yorkshire, the 22-year-old is finding his feet and has had a huge +4 upgrade to his rating since the beginning of FC 24.

With a value of £6 million, Philogene is a player that can be picked up in most Career Mode saves, and looks to have an exciting future!

Can you recreate Jaden Philogene's Rabona goal in FC 24 Career Mode?

FC 24 Title Update 9 Patch Notes | Future Stars Team 2 Expected Soon in Ultimate Team | FS Right Back Power Up Evolutions Guide | EA Spark Backlash Over FC 24 "Packs For You" Section | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | All new & updated face scans

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.