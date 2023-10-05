FC 24 has been out for the past few weeks now and fans are still learning new players and tactics to dominate the game. One trick has stood out as a simple yet effective method to create more time on the pitch!

So without further ado let's take a look at how to stop the ball in FC 24!

How to stop the ball in FC 24

When we talk about stopping the ball on FC 24, we don't just mean simply stopping the ball by not running anymore. There are a few methods that you can use to stop the ball quickly and efficiently in the game.

Fake shot stop

Firstly you can stop the ball by doing a fake shot, by not running and more and doing your normal fake shot by tapping B and A on Xbox your player will do the fake shot movement but instead of moving with the ball the player will stop the ball flat usually resulting in your opponent running away from you buying yourself a few second of free space.

Back heel slides

The back heel slide / stop ball slide tackle is a great new feature in FC 24 allowing you to stop the ball while winning the ball back for your team. This tactic allows you to slide tackle to win the ball but instead of letting the ball rebound our bounce around this type of tackle will allow your player to hold onto the ball and maintain possession for your team.

Holding the ball is mainly used to create time and space for your player, this can be used as a way to slow down the game or simply to waste time if needed.

