FC 24: How to Complete 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Player Pick SBC – Costs & Solutions

EA Sports has announced the special 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Player Pick SBC. This SBC is available from 3 March 2024 in FC 24 Ultimate Team mode.
EA has introduced a range of exciting features in this content update, including player objectives, SBCs, and Evolutions. Additionally, they have organized a friendly tournament with remarkable rewards, and there is now a new player available through an SBC.
Earn 1 of 3 Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Players rated 87 OVR or higher.
87+ Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Player Pick SBC Cheapest Solutions
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 87
Squad:
Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 88
Squad:
Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack
Top Special Cards
Below is the compilation of the Top Special Cards that can be acquired through the successful completion of the SBC.
After submitting all the required squads for this SBC, you can acquire the newly introduced 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Player Pick card for your Ultimate Team. This SBC will cost you approximately 380K Coins.
