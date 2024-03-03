FC 24: How to Complete 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Player Pick SBC – Costs & Solutions

Get your Icon!

03 Mar 2024 9:28 PM +00:00

EA Sports has announced the special 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Player Pick SBC. This SBC is available from 3 March 2024 in FC 24 Ultimate Team mode.

EA has introduced a range of exciting features in this content update, including player objectives, SBCs, and Evolutions. Additionally, they have organized a friendly tournament with remarkable rewards, and there is now a new player available through an SBC.

Earn 1 of 3 Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Players rated 87 OVR or higher.

87+ Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Player Pick SBC Cheapest Solutions

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Top Special Cards

Below is the compilation of the Top Special Cards that can be acquired through the successful completion of the SBC.

click to enlarge + 4 Top Special Cards

After submitting all the required squads for this SBC, you can acquire the newly introduced 87+ Base, Winter Wildcards or Team of the Year Icon Player Pick card for your Ultimate Team. This SBC will cost you approximately 380K Coins.

