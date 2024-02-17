FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Icon Baggio SBC - Costs & Solutions

Future Stars Team 2 is in packs now and the promo shining a light on young superstars has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team. Here, we present you the Future Stars Icon Baggio SBC.
EA has been busy releasing a bunch of content for the Future Stars promo, and a brand-new SBC has just been added to the online game mode.
Italian legend Roberto Baggio is now available as a Future Stars Icon SBC and can be completed by all players, so let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add Baggio to your Ultimate Team.
Future Stars Icon Baggio SBC Cheapest Solutions
A brand-new SBC has just been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Italian attacking midfielder Roberto Baggio has received a Future Stars Icon card!
This SBC looks fantastic and Baggio has been recognised for his incredible career within the Serie A and for Italy.
Baggio played for many clubs in the Serie A including, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Bologna, and Fiorentina, with the latter club spending £1.5 million on the Italian when he was just 18 years old.
EA has given Baggio an incredible 92 OVR Future Stars Icon card, with fantastic stats to match, which include 95 Ball Control, 94 Dribbling, and 94 Vision!
Linking the Future Stars Icon card into your Ultimate Team will be easy, as Icons get full chemistry and also give other players in the squad a +1 chemistry boost.
Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your squad, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Icon Baggio SBC.
Born Legend
- Exactly 11 Players: Rare
- Exactly Bronze Players
Rising Star
- Exactly 11 Players: Rare
- Exactly Silver Players
On a Loan
- Min. Team Rating: 81
Nerazzurri
- Min. 1 Players from: Inter
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 84
The Old Lady
- Min. 1 Players from: Juventus OR Juventus
- Min. Team Rating: 85
The Divine Ponytail
- Min. 1 Players from: Italy
- Min. Team Rating: 86
86-Rated Squad
- Min. Team Rating: 86
Top-notch
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 87
League Legend
- Min. 1 Players from: Serie A TIM
- Min. Team Rating: 88
Once you have completed all of the squads necessary for this SBC, and submitted them, you will be able to add Future Stars Icon Baggio to your Ultimate Team, with the price of this SBC costing around 550k coins!
Roberto Baggio Future Stars Icon Stats
Check out all the stats of the special 92 OVR Baggio Future Stars Icon card with 5 Skill Moves and 4 Weak Foot included.
