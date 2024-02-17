FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Icon Baggio SBC - Costs & Solutions

This CAM is a must-do!

Future Stars Team 2 is in packs now and the promo shining a light on young superstars has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team. Here, we present you the Future Stars Icon Baggio SBC.

EA has been busy releasing a bunch of content for the Future Stars promo, and a brand-new SBC has just been added to the online game mode.

Italian legend Roberto Baggio is now available as a Future Stars Icon SBC and can be completed by all players, so let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add Baggio to your Ultimate Team.

Future Stars Icon Baggio SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new SBC has just been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Italian attacking midfielder Roberto Baggio has received a Future Stars Icon card!

This SBC looks fantastic and Baggio has been recognised for his incredible career within the Serie A and for Italy.

Baggio played for many clubs in the Serie A including, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Bologna, and Fiorentina, with the latter club spending £1.5 million on the Italian when he was just 18 years old.

EA has given Baggio an incredible 92 OVR Future Stars Icon card, with fantastic stats to match, which include 95 Ball Control, 94 Dribbling, and 94 Vision!

Linking the Future Stars Icon card into your Ultimate Team will be easy, as Icons get full chemistry and also give other players in the squad a +1 chemistry boost.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your squad, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Icon Baggio SBC.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Bronze Players

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Silver Players

On a Loan

Min. Team Rating: 81

Nerazzurri

click to enlarge + 7 Nerazzurri

Min. 1 Players from: Inter

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

The Old Lady

click to enlarge + 7 The Old Lady

Min. 1 Players from: Juventus OR Juventus

Min. Team Rating: 85

The Divine Ponytail

click to enlarge + 7 The Divine Ponytail

Min. 1 Players from: Italy

Min. Team Rating: 86

86-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 7 86-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

Top-notch

click to enlarge + 7 Top Notch

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

League Legend

click to enlarge + 7 League Legend

Min. 1 Players from: Serie A TIM

Min. Team Rating: 88

Once you have completed all of the squads necessary for this SBC, and submitted them, you will be able to add Future Stars Icon Baggio to your Ultimate Team, with the price of this SBC costing around 550k coins!

Roberto Baggio Future Stars Icon Stats

Check out all the stats of the special 92 OVR Baggio Future Stars Icon card with 5 Skill Moves and 4 Weak Foot included.

click to enlarge + 7 Baggio Stats

