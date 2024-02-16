FC 24: Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolutions Guide

This FREE EVO is insane!

16 Feb 2024 6:22 PM +00:00

Future Stars Team 2 is out now and along with it EA has dropped a new FREE Evolution, allowing FC 24 Ultimate Team players to upgrade a Future Stars Academy player that every player has received via a pack.

A free pack is available to all players containing 10 Future Stars Academy midfielders, who are all capable of fitting into this brand-new Evolution.

We will go through how to complete the Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution, whilst giving you all the information needed including how to complete it, and the rewards for completing it, so let's check it out!

Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution: Player Requirements

Choose a Player that meets the following requirements:

Pace: Max. 86

Passing: Max. 79

Dribbling: Max. 84

Rarity: In-Progress Future Stars Evolution

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 9

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

Total Upgrades

These are all of the upgrades available if you complete the Future Stars Academy Evolution:

Overall: +7

Pace: +6

Shooting: +8

Passing: +5

Dribbling: +6

Defending: +5

Physical: +5

Reactions: +5

Composure: +5

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle: First Touch

PlayStyle+: Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+: Intercept

click to enlarge + 2 Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution

How to complete the Future Stars Midfielders Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 8 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 6 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 4 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Future Stars Academy Midfielders Players

There are 10 players available for the Future Stars Academy Midfielders Evolution, so we will list all of them, so you can choose which you would prefer to use in this EVO.

All players within this Evolution are 82-rated.

click to enlarge + 2 Future Stars Academy Midfielders

Here are all of the Future Stars Academy Midfielders:

Manuel Ugarte - PSG

Oliver Skipp - Tottenham

Yacine Adli - AC Milan

Thiago Almada - Atlanta United

Sem Steijn - FC Twente

Sydney Lohmann - Bayern Munich

Azzedine Ounahi - Marseille

Ivan Ilic - Torino

Ismael Saibari - PSV

Mariana Cerro - Athletic Club

