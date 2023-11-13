EA FC 24 Triple Threat Trio SBC: How to get Hero Forlan, Hermoso, and Santos

A new EA FC 24 promo is here! Featuring the Triple Threat cards, these are themed around icons from certain clubs, giving you more room to up your chemistry in Ultimate Team.

For this Squad Building Challenge (SBC), we have three Atletico Madrid players, Mario Hermoso, Leicy Santos, and the crown jewel, Diego Forlán. The Uruguayan striker is featured as a Hero Triple Threat here, having better stats than his regular Triple Threat card.

Triple Threat SBC

This special SBC features three players, as we've mentioned. These are:

Triple Threat Mario Hermoso

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: FUTBIN Mario Hermoso Triple Threat

Triple Threat Leicy Santos

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: FUTBIN Leicy Santos SBC

Triple Threat Hero Diego Forlán

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: FUTBIN Diego Forlán Triple Threat

Start Date: Sunday, 12 November.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 24 December.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad for Mario Hermoso and Leicy Santos, however, you will need to complete all of them if you want the main attraction, Diego Forlán.

The requirements are as follows:

Mario Hermoso SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Mario Hermoso Triple Threat.

Leicy Santos SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Leicy Santos Triple Threat.

Los Colchoneros SBC

Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Pack.

87-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players pack.

88-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players pack.

Total cost: 588,000 Coins.

Solutions

Mario Hermoso SBC

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC Mario Hermoso SBC

Leicy Santos SBC

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC Leicy Santos SBC

Los Colchoneros SBC

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: FUTBIN Los Colchoneros SBC

87-Rated Squad SBC

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC 87 Rated Squad SBC

88-Rated Squad SBC

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC 88 Rated Squad SBC

Check our solutions for each Triple Threat SBC, depending on whichever player you want. To get Diego Forlán you'll need to complete all SBCs.

This are just one of the many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.