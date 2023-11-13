EA FC 24 Triple Threat Trio SBC: How to get Hero Forlan, Hermoso, and Santos

A new EA FC 24 promo is here! Featuring the Triple Threat cards, these are themed around icons from certain clubs, giving you more room to up your chemistry in Ultimate Team.
For this Squad Building Challenge (SBC), we have three Atletico Madrid players, Mario Hermoso, Leicy Santos, and the crown jewel, Diego Forlán. The Uruguayan striker is featured as a Hero Triple Threat here, having better stats than his regular Triple Threat card.
Triple Threat SBC
This special SBC features three players, as we've mentioned. These are:
Triple Threat Mario Hermoso
Triple Threat Leicy Santos
Triple Threat Hero Diego Forlán
Start Date: Sunday, 12 November.
Expiry Date: Sunday, 24 December.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit one squad for Mario Hermoso and Leicy Santos, however, you will need to complete all of them if you want the main attraction, Diego Forlán.
The requirements are as follows:
Mario Hermoso SBC
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Mario Hermoso Triple Threat.
Leicy Santos SBC
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Leicy Santos Triple Threat.
Los Colchoneros SBC
- Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Gold Pack.
87-Rated Squad SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players pack.
88-Rated Squad SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players pack.
Total cost: 588,000 Coins.
Solutions
Mario Hermoso SBC
Leicy Santos SBC
Los Colchoneros SBC
87-Rated Squad SBC
88-Rated Squad SBC
Check our solutions for each Triple Threat SBC, depending on whichever player you want. To get Diego Forlán you'll need to complete all SBCs.
This are just one of the many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
