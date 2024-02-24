FC 24: Fantasy FC Mini Release 1 is out now

A pair of full-backs and an experienced striker!

Future Stars has captured the attention of FC 24 fans for the last two weeks, but it's time for a fresh promotion to shine in Ultimate Team, as Fantasy FC Mini Release 1 is now available.

Previously called FUT Fantasy, Fantasy FC is making a comeback after being popular among players before, and it's ready to make a big impact in EA's newest title.

Now that the new promotion is live, we have all the key information, so let's explore and see what Fantasy FC Mini Release 1 brings to the table!

Fantasy FC Mini Release 1: How it works

The most recent promotion has been unveiled in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as Fantasy FC Mini Release 1 launched on 24 February at 6 pm GMT. Fans of FIFA who have been playing for years will surely identify this promotion as a familiar one with a new name to align with FC 24.

Fantasy FC, similar to Future Stars, is anticipated to last for a duration of two weeks. It will showcase two distinct teams comprising current players, along with a team of Fantasy FC Heroes. As observed in every promotion within FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA has introduced an entire team of players into packs.

Subsequently, SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, all centered around the Fantasy FC promotion, will be introduced over the upcoming 14 days.

The Fantasy FC promotion includes live cards that will progress if the player or team highlighted in the item achieves success in real life. The upgrade process will function in the following manner:

+1 OVR - For attackers/midfielders, player achieves 1 goal/assist in the next 4 games

+1 OVR - Club wins 2 of the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Player makes 3 appearances in the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Club scores 11 goals in the next 4 domestic matches

Fantasy FC Mini Release 1 Players

The first set of Fantasy FC Mini Release 1 players are now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and three stars are on offer.

Fantasy FC Mini Release 1 Team

Marcos Acuna (Sevilla - 89 OVR)

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon - 88 OVR)

Lisa Karl (Freiburg Women- 87 OVR)

