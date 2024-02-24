FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Hero Scott SBC - Costs & Solutions

An insane new RB is available!

26 Feb 2024 12:17 PM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo is out now, with Team 1 in packs along with eight incredible Hero cards in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Content right now in Ultimate Team is crazy, and fans have endless ways of upgrading their Ultimate Team, whether that be through opening packs, completing SBCs, evolving players, or working through objectives, and a new SBC has just dropped into the game.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add the brand-new Fantasy FC Hero Alex Scott card to your Ultimate Team!

Fantasy FC Hero Scott SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and women's Hero Alex Scott has been upgraded via the Fantasy FC promo!

The former England player turned pundit is available via SBC and has an incredible card, with EA upgrading Scott to an 89 OVR with great stats to match, including 90 pace, 88 defending, 84 passing, 84 physical and 83 dribbling. Scott has also been given the Relentless and Jockey PlayStyles+.

Fantasy FC Hero Scott

Players who feature in the Fantasy FC promo have been given live cards, meaning they can be upgraded based on the performances of their selected teams.

Alex Scott spent the majority of her career at Arsenal, meaning she could be upgraded if they win two matches in the next four games, or score 11 goals in their next four domestic matches, which means Scott has a great chance of upgrading.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Hero Alex Scott SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC England

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Alex Scott to your Ultimate Team for the price of around 280K coins.

