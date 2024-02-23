FC 24: Fantasy FC Eizagirre Objectives Guide

Get this card for FREE!

23 Feb 2024 6:31 PM +00:00

EA has just dropped a brand-new promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Fantasy FC taking over the beloved game mode.

A bunch of incredible players have been added to packs, and there is content galore alongside this promo drop, with a new objective now available in the game.

We have a complete guide to the Fantasy FC Nerea Eizagirre objective so you can add this Spanish winger to your Ultimate Team for free!

Fantasy FC Nerea Eizagirre Objectives Guide

There is a new objective out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, celebrating the release of the latest promo, FC Fantasy, and EA has made a new card available via objectives for FREE!

Real Sociedad women's player Nerea Eizagirre has been added to Ultimate Team as a Fantasy FC item and is now available to add to your team by simply completing a few in-game challenges.

Nerea Eizagirre has been given an 87 rating by EA on her Fantasy FC card, and the Spanish winger also possesses some fantastic stats including 88 pace, 86 shooting, 89 passing, 87 dribbling, 69 defending, and 76 physical.

click to enlarge + 3 Fantasy FC Nerea Eizagirre

On top of all that, Eizagirre also has been given the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+, and can play in LW, CM, LM, and CAM!

To add the Real Sociedad winger to your Ultimate Team, you will need to complete a set of objectives, so here is a guide on how to complete them.

Triple Triumph

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Triple Triumph

Attackers Aid

Requirements:

Assist 4 goals using Attackers in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

Play 4

Requirements:

Play 4 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Goal Sensation

Requirements:

Score 3 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Goal Sensation

Once all of the objectives above have been completed, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Nerea Eizagirre to your Ultimate Team, as well as open a bunch of new packs for completing the challenges.

This objective is FREE of charge, so you may as well complete it!

