FC 24 EFL Young Player of the Season SBC Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season is in full swing, and EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC giving players the chance to add one of the three EFL Young Player of the Season award winners to their team.

EA has given out three new TOTS cards to these three young stars who won the award in their respective leagues, and you can add all of them to your squad now.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add either, Archie Gray, Ronnie Edwards, or Rob Apter to your Ultimate Team.

EFL Young Player of the Season SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a new SBC into Ultimate Team and FC 24 players can now add a new young EFL player to their squad by completing the new challenge.

This SBC can be repeated three times allowing players to add all three of the Young Players of the Season winners to their squad.

All players have been given 90-rated cards with some top-quality stats making them usable, despite the leagues they play in.

EFL Young Players of the Season

Archie Gray won the YPOTS award with Leeds United in the Championship and has some great stats including, 92 pace, 82 shooting, 89 passing, 92 dribbling, 86 defending, and 87 physical.

Peterborough CB Ronnie Edwards was the award winner in League One and has a card with 87 pace, 88 defending, and 90 physical as his standout stats.

The final player to win an EFL Young Player of the Season award is Tranmere Rovers' Rob Apter, who has been given a TOTS item with 89 pace, 85 shooting, 88 passing, 93 dribbling, 80 defending, and 80 physical.

Now that you know all of the players included in this SBC, let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add them to your Ultimate Team.

EFL Young Player of the Season SBC Solution

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of the players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

EFL Young Players of the Season SBC Solution

There we have it, as mentioned, you can complete this SBC three times, so you can add each of the EFL Young Player of the Season winners to your Ultimate Team, and for one completion this SBC will cost around 28k coins!

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

WSL TOTS Out Now | Premier League TOTS Out Now | Title Update 13 Patch Notes | FC 24 Kenilworth Road blunder causes uproar | Bundesliga TOTS Leaked | How to complete TOTS Martin Odegaard SBC