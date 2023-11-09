EA Confirms FC 24 is WORSE Than FIFA!

A month has passed since the release of EA's newly rebranded football title, with millions of players worldwide jumping into the FC 24 experience only to be let down by familiar problems.

Bugs, glitches, gameplay issues, and even the removal of popular features resulted in backlash from fans, and although many EA games have their fair share of flaws, the reaction to FC 24 has certainly been one of the most eye-opening.

Before I go into more detail about the game's dire state and EA's concerning response, it must be said that it's got to the stage where things are simply unacceptable.

You could even argue that we arrived at that stage a long time ago, but when change and improvements are promised year after year, players should not have to repeatedly face the same old problems after spending their hard-earned money!

With that said, it's perhaps no surprise to see that EA has basically confirmed that FC 24 is worse than FIFA after the release of yet another Title Update.

FC 24 worse than FIFA

Following its official launch on 29 September, FC 24 has received not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE Title Updates. That works out at around one Title Update per week, and no game should ever require that many patches so close together.

click to enlarge A familiar message for FC 24 players

For comparison, EA released just three Title Updates for FIFA 23 within the same timeframe last year. You could say that's still a lot for a newly released game, but it just goes to show how bad FC 24 has been.

While it must be said that EA deserves some credit for listening to feedback and taking swift action to rectify the problems, that isn't really the point when looking at the bigger picture.

The point is that players and even EA themselves should not have to encounter so many widespread issues in the first place. As many comments within the FC 24 community have highlighted, it genuinely felt as if the game hadn't been tested and trialled prior to its release, and not for the first time.

EA can release as many patches as they like, but this is a major concern that should not exist when people are splashing £50-£100 on their product.

As Title Updates continue to drop and the FC 24 controversy goes on, EA is rather conveniently trying its best to maintain positivity by looking ahead to the future. Yes, that's despite only releasing a brand-new game just over five weeks ago!

Recently speaking to CNBC, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson discussed the vision for future EA FC titles following the discontinuation of the partnership with FIFA.

Unsurprisingly, Wilson touched on all of the things that fans want to hear, such as moving more quickly to match the needs and motivations of the player base, before emphasising that "we're just getting started and the upside is exponential."

Again, EA can make all the promises and commitments they want, but actions always speak louder than words. At the moment, there is nothing to suggest that players won't face the same issues, if not more, when FC 25 arrives next year.

EA's priority must be to change a narrative that has become far too predictable, and damaging.

