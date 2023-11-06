EA Sends Exciting Message to FC 24 players

It's been just over a month since FC 24 got up and running, with players witnessing the good, the bad, and the ugly that often come with new EA releases.

Several bugs, glitches, and gameplay issues have overshadowed what is an otherwise fun football experience that's perhaps struggled to reach its full potential so far.

In addition to various technical flaws spoiling the game, fans have also voiced their disappointment over the lack of improvements and changes made to Career Mode, again highlighting the priority Ultimate Team always seems to have instead.

Regardless of what mode you play, however, FC 24's issues have impacted the majority of players, leaving many concerned about what lies ahead for the newly rebranded franchise.

EA, on the other hand, is fairly pleased with the game so far and has even sent a message to players that will no doubt leave them excited for the future of EA FC.

EA's message to the FC community

Speaking exclusively to CNBC, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson discussed the revenue growth opportunity for EA after discontinuing their partnership with FIFA.

click to enlarge FC 24

During the conversation, Wilson outlined the vision for EA FC, hinting at future plans and ambitions in the process.

"What we really wanted to do is we wanted to be able to, you know, build more into the game, to be able to do more beyond the game. We want to be able to work with more commercial partners and more licenced partners around the world and want to be able to move much more quickly with respect to the needs and motivations of our player base."

Wilson then went on to reveal that the early results following FC 24's release have been positive, emphasising the best is yet to come.

"I think what we've seen is the team delivered an incredible game across console, PC mobile, and free-to-play in Asia. All metrics are very, very strong. The marketing team managed to get the new brand out in a really meaningful way and our community has rallied around us and the early results have been really really positive and our expectation now, as we think about this as the football fan platform for the world that can entertain a billion fans, is that we're just getting started and the upside is exponential."

Despite its downfalls, FC 24 has the potential to be a great game, and recent Title Updates have no doubt put it in a better place. Thanks to Next-Gen, the possibilities for future EA FC titles are endless, and it's easy to get carried away by Wilson's remarks.

However, any experienced FIFA player including myself will tell you that we've heard it all before, only to be let down time and time again. EA can make all the promises and commitments they want, but as always, the proof is ultimately in the pudding.

