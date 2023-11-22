FC 24 Black Friday Best Of TOTW Out NOW!

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has been an absolute blast for millions of players around the world so far, and its content keeps on coming!

Full of ideas since the launch of FC 24 just under two months ago, EA has introduced plenty of new packs to open and objectives to complete.

There have also been promos to take part in, and new ones are being added all the time. Special Black Friday promos have begun this week, including a Best Of TOTW and Campaigns squad, which have just landed.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about the promos, including start dates, and confirmed players in the release!

FC 24 Black Friday promo start date

EA will be celebrating Black Friday in FC 24 Ultimate Team with its own promo over the coming days, as well as a Thunderstruck promo which is also set to go live.

Ultimate Team has been no stranger to Black Friday offers in the past, with prices being slashed and new packs sold in the days leading up to and on Black Friday.

Black Friday is officially today, 24 November, meaning the whole FC 24 promo will be up and running at 6 pm UK time. The Thunderstruck promo start date and time will be the same.

FC 24 Black Friday promo details

This year's promo has the potential to be one of the best to date, and it's believed more than 60-70 special cards will be available in packs, including the Best of, RTTK, and Trailblazers, making a return.

A separate Thunderstruck promo will also be coming to Ultimate Team today and will include both regular players and Icons. You can find out more about this in our piece here.

As well as unique SBCs, we've got a Best Of TOTW and Campaigns squad, which are now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, joining Team of the Week 10.

List of confirmed Best Of TOTW players:

Robert Lewandowski - 91 OVR

Virgil van Dijk - 90 OVR

Federico Valverde - 89 OVR

Antoine Griezmann - 89 OVR

Wendie Renard - 89 OVR

Heung-Min Son - 88 OVR

Ousmane Dembele - 87 OVR

Jude Bellingham - 87 OVR

Sakina Karchaoui - 87 OVR

Rodrygo - 86 OVR

Leon Goretzka - 86 OVR

Jeremy Doku - 85 OVR

Tariq Lamptey - 84 OVR

GK Olivier Giroud - 84 OVR

List of confirmed Best Of Campaigns players:

Erling Haaland - 94 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne - 92 OVR

Kylian Mbappe - 92 OVR

Caroline Graham Hansen - 91 OVR

Bruno Fernandes - 90 OVR

Alexandra Popp - 90 OVR

Victor Osimhen - 90 OVR

Bukayo Saka - 90 OVR

Sophia Smith - 89 OVR

Jamal Musiala - 89 OVR

Cristiano Ronaldo - 88 OVR

Marcus Rashford - 88 OVR

Joao Cancelo - 88 OVR

Leonardo Bonucci - 88 OVR

Rafael Leao - 87 OVR

James Ward-Prowse - 86 OVR

Ferland Mendy - 85 OVR

Pierre Kalulu - 85 OVR

The Daily Login upgrade system has also made a comeback, meaning players have additional chances to pack some of the best items in the game every 24 hours.

