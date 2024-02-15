FC 24: How to complete Bundesliga POTM Undav SBC - Costs & Solutions

A second POTM award for Undav!

15 Feb 2024 3:34 PM +00:00

The Bundesliga Player of the Month for January has been announced and for the second time this season, Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav has won the award.

Each month EA releases a Bundesliga POTM SBC for all players to complete giving the winner of the award a boosted card with some incredible stats.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add Bundesliga POTM Undav to your Ultimate Team.

Bundesliga POTM Undav SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav has received the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for his performances in January.

Undav, on loan from Premier League club Brighton, is loving life at Stuttgart this season with 18 goal contributions in as many games!

The German striker scored three goals in January all of which came in the 5-2 win at home to RB Leipzig, and his goals are proving to be pivotal for Stuttgart who could find themselves in a European spot come the end of the season.

EA has given Undav an 87-rated Bundesliga POTM item with some fantastic stats including, 83 pace, 91 shooting, 85 passing, 88 dribbling, and 86 physical.

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga POTM Undav

Undav also has a five-star weak foot and has been given the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+, making him deadly in front of goal.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Bundesliga POTM Undav SBC.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Once you have submitted both of the squads necessary for the SBC, you will be able to add 87-rated Bundesliga POTM Undav to your Ultimate Team for around 47k coins, which is a bargain!

FC 24 Title Update 9 Patch Notes | Future Stars Team 2 Expected Soon in Ultimate Team | FS Right Back Power Up Evolutions Guide | EA Spark Backlash Over FC 24 "Packs For You" Section | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | All new & updated face scans

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.