FC 24: TOTW 10 out now!

Team of the Week 10 is out now, and you can pack all of the players included in the promo right now!

Each week EA releases a brand-new Team of the Week, highlighting the best 18 performers over the past week, and this set of players includes those who have performed excellently on the international stage.

Together we will go through all of the players included in TOTW 10, highlighting the best three, before listing the rest below, so let's get stuck in!

TOTW 10 out now

The latest Team of the Week has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and you can now try your luck and pack one of the players included in the promo!

This week saw many international games all over the world in men's football, plus an El Clasico in the women's game, and we have players from these games in TOTW 10.

click to enlarge + 4 Team of the Week 10

TOTW 10 is out now and was released at 6 pm GMT on 24 November, and will run until 1 December, when it is replaced by TOTW 11.

TOTW 10 Players

Now we will go through all of the players included in Team of the Week 10, highlighting the three highest-rated players before listing all of the other inclusions below.

These players were the best performers in the world according to EA!

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 91 OVR)

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah had a tremendous game against Djibouti, scoring four goals in a 6-0 win in the World Cup African Qualifiers! As Salah has already featured in a TOTW before this one, he is now 91-rated and looks like a stunning RW option. He isn't the only Liverpool included in Team of the Week 10 either!

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Salah

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona - 91 OVR)

Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Aitana Bonmati had a fantastic weekend as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-0. Bonmati scored and assisted once in the match, and was a standout performer for the Catalan club. The Spanish midfielder has received a 91-rated card, and features in her second promo, with Centurions being the other.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Bonmati

Ronald Araujo (Barcelona - 87 OVR)

The fun with the international break in FC 24 Ultimate Team, is that EA releases a team with several players from one club, and Ronald Araujo could not be missed this week! The Uruguay defender scored and kept a clean sheet against World Champions Argentina at La Bombonera, ending their win streak, which lasted from the World Cup final. He is already an incredible CB in FC 24, and EA has just made him even better with this TOTW, despite the starting position being RB!

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Araujo

Here are all of the other players included in TOTW 10:

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan - 87 OVR)

Kingsley Coman (Bayer Munich - 87 OVR)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool - 86 OVR)

Lauren James (Chelsea - 86 OVR)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham - 86 OVR)*

Patson Daka (Leicester City - 86 OVR)*

David Alaba (Real Madrid - 86 OVR)

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool - 85 OVR)

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan - 85 OVR)

Gerson Rodrigues (Sivasspor - 83 OVR)

Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord - 83 OVR)

Otabek Shukurov (Karagumruk SK - 83 OVR)

Wilfredo Rivera (Orlando City - 83 OVR)

Connor Metcalfe (FC St. Pauli - 83 OVR)

Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls - 83 OVR)

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.