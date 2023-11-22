FC 24: Thunderstruck promo coming soon!

Each week EA releases a new promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team, whether it be Team 2 of the current promo or a brand-new concept for players to get stuck into, and the next release is very special!

The Thunderstruck promo is set to come to FC 24 Ultimate Team this week, replacing the FC Pro Live promo, and it could be the best yet!

Table of contents Thunderstruck promo coming soon Thunderstruck upgrades confirmed Thunderstruck promo players

Together we will go through everything we know about the Thunderstruck promo, and continue to update this piece throughout the week, so let's take a look at what to expect!

Thunderstruck promo coming soon

The latest promo to hit Ultimate Team is set to be the best yet, as the countdown begins to its release.

Thunderstruck will be available on 24 November at 6 pm GMT, replacing FC Pro Live, with an insane concept, and some fantastic cards that could change your Ultimate Team for the foreseeable.

There will be Icons, and players available in the Thunderstruck promo, with each player being upgradable based on their team's performance in real life!

This promo will be released into packs along with a ton of Black Friday content, so fans will have hundreds of players to potentially pack and add to their Ultimate Team!

Thunderstruck upgrades confirmed

The Thunderstruck concept has been confirmed, with EA accidentally adding the upgrade possibilities on Thierry Henry's Icon profile.

click to enlarge + 4 Thierry Henry Icon confirmed

All Thunderstruck players will be eligible for upgrades from 24 November 2023.

Win 1 game in (Selected Team's) next 4 domestic league matches (+1 Regular PlayStyle)

Win 3 games in (Selected Team's) next 4 domestic league matches (+1 IF upgrade)

So, as we can see, each player will be available for an upgrade based on their team's real-life performance.

The Icons will likely be representing the team they played the most games at in their career, with Thierry Henry's upgrades relying on Arsenal games.

Thunderstruck promo players

Thanks to reliable leaks from @Fut_Sheriff, we have been given loads of players included in the Thunderstruck promo.

With the list we are about to give you, we are expected a Team 1 and Team 2 for the Thunderstruck promo, like EA has done many times this year!

Like with every promo, we will go through the best three players before listing the rest below, so let's take a look at who is leaked to come as a Thunderstruck player!

Johan Cruyff (Icon - 94 OVR)

Dutch Icon Johan Cruyff is part of the Thunderstruck promo, and will likely be representing Ajax. The Eredivisie side has had a torrid start to the season, but has recuperated some form over the last few weeks, meaning Cruyff could upgrade to a 95 OVR!

click to enlarge + 4 Thunderstruck Icon Cruyff

Ronaldinho (Icon - 94 OVR)

The Brazilian trickster is one of the most fun players in Ultimate Team and will be representing Barcelona in the Thunderstruck promo. Ronaldinho will be upgraded to a 94-rated LW card, and packing him will change your Ultimate Team for the rest of the game cycle, whether he is Untradeable and in your team, or you sell him and make millions!

click to enlarge + 4 Thunderstruck Icon Ronaldinho

Ferenc Puskas (Icon - 93 OVR)

Hungarian Icon Ferenc Puskas is also featured as a Thunderstruck Icon and will be 93-rated. Puskas will have his pace, shooting, passing, and dribbling all above 90, and be insane in the game. Add him to your Ultimate Team, and you are golden for a striker! He is another player that will cost millions as a Thunderstruck Icon.

click to enlarge + 4 Thunderstruck Icon Puskas

Here are all of the players leaked to come to Team 1 and Team 2 of the Thunderstruck promo, as well as via SBCs and Objectives:

Thierry Henry (Icon - 92 OVR)

Kaka (Icon - 91 OVR)

Neymar Jr (Al Hilal - 90 OVR)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid - 90 OVR)

Eric Cantona (Icon - 90 OVR)

Kenny Dalglish (Icon - 90 OVR)

Kadidiatou Diani (lyon - 90 OVR)

Marie Katoto (PSG - 89 OVR)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City - 89 OVR)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona - 88 OVR)

Xabi Alonso (Icon - 88 OVR)

Robert Pires (Icon - 88 OVR)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City - 88 OVR)

Raphael Varane (Manchester United - 87 OVR)

Romelu Lukaku (Roma - 87 OVR)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal - 86 OVR)

Gleison Bremer (Juventus - 86 OVR)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich - 86 OVR)

Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid - 86 OVR)

Joelinton (Newcastle United - 85 OVR)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham - 85 OVR)

Nabil Fekir (Real Betis - 85 OVR)

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund - 85 OVR)

Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig - 85 OVR)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen - 85 OVR)

Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad - 84 OVR)

Ansu Fati (Brighton - 84 OVR)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool - 84 OVR)

Juan Cuadrado (Inter Milan - 84 OVR)

Samuel Umtiti (LOSC Lille - 84 OVR)

We will continue to update this piece with all the latest information regarding Thunderstruck, so make sure to 'BOOKMARK' it.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.