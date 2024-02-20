FC 24: How to complete 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus Player Pick SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new Player Pick SBC is here!

20 Feb 2024 6:20 PM +00:00

EA has just dropped some new content into FC 24 Ultimate Team as the final days of the Future Stars promo continue.

A new SBC is available now and players can now try their luck with the new 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for this player pick SBC, and if you have the funds, or spare players in your club to complete this, then let's check it out!

86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new Squad Building Challenge is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can now submit a squad for an 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick in return.

Players will be given the option of four random players from these three promos to choose from, with their selected player going into their Ultimate Team as an untradeable item.

There are some huge players available from this player pick, and your luck could change with this SBC.

click to enlarge + 2 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus Player Pick SBC

The best players from each of the three promos within this player pick are as follows:

Kylian Mbappe (TOTGS - 93 OVR)

Bukayo Saka (TOTGS - 91 OVR)

Alexia Putellas (Winter Wildcards - 92 OVR)

Mohamed Salah (Winter Wildcards - 92 OVR)

Neymar (FC Versus - 93 OVR)

Marcus Rashford (FC Versus - 90 OVR)

Those are just a few of the insane players available within this SBC, and there are many more, so without further ado, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus Player Pick SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

SBC Solution

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 SBC Solution

There we have it, once you have submitted the squad necessary for this SBC, you will be able to pick a brand-new 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards, or FC Versus player to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 55.6k coins!

Future Stars Team 2 is Here | Fantasy FC Heroes Promo Coming Soon | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Out Now | Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25 | Future Stars Glow Up Evolutions Guide | EA Spark Backlash Over "Packs For You" Section

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.