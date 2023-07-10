The EA Sports FC 24 cover has finally been revealed, with the art for the Ultimate Edition of the game being EA's first piece of info for some time.

Silence broken, the hype now firmly starts for the release of this brand-new game and we truly can't wait to get started once again.

We noticed a few points of interest hidden in the cover art that could have big implications for the launch of this game and want to dig into them some more.

With that in mind, here are five things we learned from the reveal of the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition Cover.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition Cover

Finally, official information for EA Sports FC has finally arrived in the form of the Ultimate Edition cover art.

Showcasing stars like Beckham, Haaland and Pele, this cover showcases the power of new Hypermotion V technology used in the game.

Not only do we see legends past and present from the men's game, but we can also see strong representation from the women's game, with their rumoured implementation into Ultimate Team set to be confirmed soon.

NEW ERA - The Ultimate Edition art for EA Sports FC has been revealed

Slap bang in the middle of the cover art is Erling Haaland, which may well confirm the rumour that he's replacing Kylian Mbappe as the game's cover star.

In fact, this cover art gives us plenty of hints about exciting features in the new game, with the continued presence of international teams seemingly confirmed as well.

Mbappe Removed

One of the big takeaways from this reveal is the fact that former FIFA cover star Kylian Mbappe is nowhere to be seen.

Now, of course, this doesn't mean Mbappe has been removed from the game but it does suggest that the PSG superstar is not going to be the cover star for FC24.

FORGOTTEN STAR - Mbappe is NOT on the EA Sports FC 24 cover

Who will replace him? Well, all signals seem to indicate that Erling Haaland will be the man to take his place with the Norwegian and Man City powerhouse featuring front and centre on the Ultimate Edition cover.

Leaks had suggested that Haaland will be the man to take up the mantle and this new cover reveal looks to have confirmed exactly that.

New Technology

There has been some concern following the reveal of this cover art, as players ponder the use of in-game scans on the cover.

Whilst some scans leave a lot to be desired, there are a few impressive ones that stand out on this cover.

NEW TECH - Hypermotion V has been leaked

Notable English hunk David Beckham seems to have faired well when it comes to the use of Hypermotion V technology, whilst Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could use another round in the face-scanning machine.

Overall, this cover has been used to showcase the power of the new Hypermotion V technology, which we should learn more about in the coming weeks.

International Remains

Following the split between EA Sports and FIFA, many thought that international teams would be departing EA Sports FC 24.

However, this cover would strongly suggest otherwise with international sides front and centre on the cover.

STICKING AROUND - National Teams are staying in the game

England, Spain and Germany are all present, teams we thought may exit the game due to license disputes.

However, that doesn't look to be the case and EA Sports FC 24 players once again look set to be able to strut their stuff on the international stage.

The Women's Game

Rumoured to be integrated like never before, it's no surprise that a number of stars from the women's game are featured heavily on this Ultimate Edition cover.

With integration into Ultimate Team rumoured for some time, we're not shocked at all to see some of the biggest and best female players feature on the front of EA's flagship franchise.

MAJOR IMPLEMENTATION - Women's players are coming to Ultimate Team

In fact, this cover has also confirmed the arrival of Liga F (the Spanish premier women's league) into the game.

Overall, this showcase of representation is a great step forward to appealing to a much wider audience and introducing us all to a new wave of footballing legends.

New game, new name

Loading...

EA Sports FC? FC 24? EA FC? EA Sports FC 24? There have been plenty of potential names banded around for this game, but we finally have our answer.

The game will be titled FC24, with EA Sports FC 24 likely to be utilised as a longer name.

WELCOME TO THE CLUB - EA Sports FC 24 lands in 2023

FC24 is most likely to be used commonly, with it not veering too far from the classic FIFA name.

The new era is almost upon us and we cannot wait to see what EA Sports FC 24 has in store for all of us.

READ - EA Sports FC 24 Reveal COUNTDOWN