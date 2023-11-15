FC 24: TOTW 9 out now!

Team of the Week 9 is out now, and Ultimate Team players can now pack the latest informs in FC 24!

Each week EA releases a brand-new TOTW, highlighting the best 18 performers over the weekend, and TOTW 9 is no different, with match winners from all over the pitch!

Together we will go through all of the players included in Team of the Week 9, highlighting the three highest-rated players, before listing the rest of the inform players below! So without further ado, let's take a look at all the players included in TOTW 9!

TOTW 9 out now

Team of the Week 9 is here, and it includes some insane players from all over the world!

You can find TOTW 9 players in packs and they will be available until 22 November, when Team of the Week 10 replaces them!

There are 18 players to go through, who feature in this week's promo, all with an 83 rating or above, and this week we see some of the best players in the world involved in the team.

TOTW 9 Players

Together we will go through all the players included in TOTW 9, and give details to the top three highest-rated players included in the promo.

The rest of the players involved will be listed below with their teams and OVR ratings, so let's take a look at who is included in TOTW 9!

Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 92 OVR)

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is the highest-rated player included in TOTW 9, and arguably the best player in FC 24! Players will be desperate to get their hands on Mbappe with the forward having some insane stats! EA has given him a left-wing card with an insane 98 pace, 91 shooting, and 93 dribbling, making him unstoppable! Mbappe scored a hattrick this weekend, as PSG beat Reims 3-0 away from home, which is why he is included in TOTW 9!

click to enlarge + 4 Mbappe TOTW 9

Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad - 91 OVR)

2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema made the move to Saudi Arabia in the summer after 14 years at Real Madrid. His new club Al Ittihad has had a tough time on and off the pitch over the past few months, however, they returned to winning ways against Abha Club, with Benzema scoring three goals and assisting once in a 4-2 victory! He has been given a 91-rated inform card!

click to enlarge + 4 Benzema TOTW 9

Rodrygo (Real Madrid - 86 OVR)

Real Madrid doesn't seem to be missing Karim Benzema too much, as Brazilian forward Rodrygo scored for fun this weekend! Rodrygo led the line for Real as they beat Valencia 5-1 over the weekend, with the Brazilian scoring two goals and grabbing two assists! He has received his first TOTW of the season, and if you missed out on his Trailblazers card, then this is the inform for you!

click to enlarge + 4 Rodrygo TOTW 9

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 9:

Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan - 86 OVR)*

Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen - 86 OVR)*

Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham - 86 OVR)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal - 84 OVR)

Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona - 84 OVR)

Fredrik Aursnes (SL Benfica - 84 OVR)

Kristian Thordsvedt (Sassuolo - 83 OVR)

Quinten Timber (Feyenoord - 83 OVR)

Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth - 83 OVR)

Franck Honorat (Borussia Monchengladbach - 83 OVR)

Chadrac Akolo (FC St. Gallen - 83 OVR)

Didier Lamkel Ze (Hatayspor - 83 OVR)

Philipp Kohn (AS Monaco - 83 OVR)

Sophie Weidauer (Werder Bremen - 83 OVR)

Artur Craciun (Puszcza - 83 OVR)

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.