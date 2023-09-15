EA FC 24: Paris Saint-Germain ratings

Players are counting the days to EA FC 24 but with the full database now out we can take a look to see how teams like PSG measure up.

The Parisian giants have failed in their attempt to be a French Galacticos and win a Champions League title. As a result, they have gone through some big changes this summer. EA still makes them one of the best teams in the world though.

PSG in EA FC 24

Lionel Messi is in Miami while Neymar departed for Saudi Arabia. That leaves PSG with just Kylian Mbappe from their famed front trio and even his future is in doubt as he could be on the way to Real Madrid next year.

As a result, PSG has retooled in a few different ways. However, if you think they won't be amazing in EA FC 24 you are mistaken! The French champions still have plenty of firepower and a LOT of solidity at the back.

Here are their best players!

Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR)

He might not be the cover star anymore but Mbappe is still tied for the highest rating in EA FC 24. He's also the fastest player in the game with a massive 97 acceleration and 97 sprint speed.

Marquinhos (87 OVR)

The Brazilian has long been PSG's rock at the back, and that continues this year. With 90 defensive awareness and 89 interceptions, as well as 89 jumping and 84 short passing, he's a brilliant centre-back in all aspects.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (87 OVR)

The Italian giant may not be rated among the very best keepers in the world, but when it comes to shot-stopping there are few better. He's got 90 diving, and 89 reflexes, and while you don't want to do too much distribution with him he'll keep the ball out the back of the net!

Ousmane Dembele (86 OVR)

Is Dembele just destined to be Neymar's replacement for his whole career? The French winger has dealt with some serious injury problems but he's still rapid in EA FC 24, with 94 acceleration and 93 sprint speed.

Marco Verratti (86 OVR)

The elite center midfielder is the engine room of PSG. He may be 30 now and lacking legs in EA FC 24, but he he is still an excellent player with 90 short passing, 93 balance, 92 ball control, and 91 dribbling. Oh, and he'll go right through you with his 89 aggression and 84 sliding tackle too! He has moved to Al-Arabi however, this move has not been updated in the EA FC 24 database as of yet.

Keylor Navas (85 OVR)

Returning to PSG after a loan spell to Nottingham Forrest where he helped the club stay in the Premier League, Navas is now 85 rated in FC 24. He may not be as good as Donnarumma but he still has some great stats that keep him in the top category of goalkeepers!

Achraf Hakimi (84 OVR)

One of the best RBs in the game with 92 pace, 75 shooting, 80 passing, 80 dribbling, 75 defending, and 78 physicality. He is a great attacking RB who loves to bomb it down the right wing.

Milan Skriniar (84 OVR)

Joining on a free transfer from Inter Milan, Skriniar may have been downgraded but he is still a top player in FC 24 with 78 pace, 86 defending and 83 physicality he will be in a lot of people's Ultimate Teams at the start of FC 24!

Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

Lucas Hernandez enters FC 24 as an 84-rated CB with great defensive attributes and also 90 aggression meaning he loves to get stuck in. He is a great defender for the star game of FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

Another free transfer for PSG as Asensio joins from Real Madrid. He has good play-making capabilities such as 81 passing, 81 shooting, 81 pace, and 83 dribbling. He would be more suited to playing centrally than on the right wing.

Nuno Mendes (82 OVR)

Mendes looks OP once again at 82 rated in FC 24 he has 89 pace and 80 dribbling making him a great attacking option on the left flank. He has been OP for many years now and FC 24 looks to be no different.

Manuel Ugarte (81 OVR)

Another newly transferred player in this PSG squad, Ugarte is a classy CDM who loves to break up play and move the ball on. He has hit the ground running at PSG making it into the Ligue 1 POTM candidates!

Goncalo Ramos (80 OVR)

Ramos has big shoes to fill in that ST position with many huge players playing there in the past strikers such as Messi and Ibrahimovic. Ramos is a great wonderkid who is preforming at a high level already such as in the World Cup for Portugal! He has decent stats across the board in FC 24 with 77 pace and 78 shooting.

Kangin Lee (77 OVR)

The 22 year old winger joined PSG this summer as they look to add more creativity into their team. He doesn't have the best stats in FC 24 however, it is very possible that he receives many upgrades this year. He is one to watch!

Warren Zaire-Emery (74 OVR)

One of the best wonderkids in the game, Zaire-Emery is 74 rated in EA FC 24! At just 17 years old the sky really is the limit for this talented midfielder. Already with fantastic dribbling and passing, he is going to have a brilliant year at PSG breaking through making regular appearances for the first team!

Cher Ndour (68 OVR)

The 19-year old Italian midfielder Ndour is one to watch in FC 24! He moved from Benfica and is tipped to be the next big thing!

Ismael Gharbi (67 OVR)

Another wonderkid as the 18-year-old star from Spain Gharbi will spend his season on loan to FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy in Switzerland to gain match experience and consistent play time. He is predicted to make it to the very top and he has all the attributes to do so!

