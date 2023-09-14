EA FC 24 is just about one week away with early access, and the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for August is now here. You can vote for who you want to see win the award this month!

POTM allows for the community to come together and vote on which player you believe has had the best month. Alternatively, the community come together and vote on who they believe would be the most enjoyable card to play with in EA FC 24.

This gives fans the potential to collect a card early on in the EA FC cycle. Let's take a look at the three nominees!

Ligue 1 POTM voting

August was the start of the Ligue 1 season where players desperately wanted to have a good start to the 2023/24 campaign.

This POTM alongside the Premier League POTM will also be some of the first special cards that we see in EA FC 24.

There are three nominees in total so let's take a look at all three with their potential upgraded cards!

Takumi Minamino - AS Monaco

The Japanese attacking midfielder had a great start to the 2023/24 campaign in August. Minamino played three matches where he scored three goals and assisted twice. That is five goal contributions in just three games while also averaging an 8.5 average rating!

Manuel Ugarte - PSG

New signing Ugarte has hit the ground running with his move to PSG from Sporting. The Uruguayan midfielder played three matches in August where he averaged a 7.7 match rating. He is a defensive midfielder so there is no pressure on goals or assists. With an average pass percentage of 92%, he has been a classy addition to PSG's squad.

Musa Al-Taamari - Montpellier

After arriving at Montpellier as a free transfer this summer the Jordan winger Al-Taamari has had a great start to his Ligue 1 career! Playing three matches, Al-Taamari has scored three goals. With an average match rating of 8.2, he has made a huge impact on his team.

