EA FC 24: Man United player ratings

With the EA FC 24 player ratings now revealed, fans are flocking to see how their teams shape up.

We've already covered Manchester City, Arsenal, and Newcastle United. Let's complete the top four with Manchester United's player ratings in EA FC 24!

Manchester United player ratings in EA FC 24

It was a pretty decent season last year for Manchester United. They won some silverware with the League Cup and cemented their place in the Champions League this season with a solid third-place finish.

This season might not have been the best start, but if last season is anything to go by the Red Devils will be able to bounce back strong.

Let's have a look at how last season has changed Manchester United's player ratings.

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Casemiro parachuted in to save Manchester United last season and has been recognised with the highest rating in the team. Although unchanged from last year, Casemiro is still the strongest member of Manchester United's midfield.

Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

The new captain, Bruno has seen an increase of +2 from last year. Taking on the armband is a huge responsibility, but Bruno has already displayed his strong leadership skills during his time at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford (85 OVR)

Rashford has recovered from his decreased rating last year to storm back up the rankings. An incredible season on the left-wing last year saw Rashford rack up the goals, providing vital efforts for his team when needed.

Andre Onana (85 OVR)

Replacing David de Gea is no mean feat, but Onana has filled the keeper gloves well so far. His rating has been bumped up by +3 from last year, emphasising how good he was to secure the move to Manchester United.

Raphael Varane (85 OVR)

Varane has seen a small increase of +1, which should really have been more. Considering his injury absence coincided with the defence getting leakier, it could be argued that the Frenchman should get more credit for shoring up the defence after arriving last summer.

Lisandro Martinez (84 OVR)

'Little' Lisandro proved his doubters wrong last year, earning a nice +3 to his rating. Winning the World Cup in Qatar most likely helped, but Martinez was also responsible for making the Man United defence unbreachable at times.

Christian Eriksen (83 OVR)

Eriksen didn't exactly set the world on fire in his debut season at United, but he still sees a small boost of +1. Hopefully the midfield can better suit his style of play this year, otherwise he may see a drop in EA FC 25.

Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

England's best left-back sees a rating increase of +3 for EA FC 24. His performances in the past have been questionable, but last year saw Shaw have arguably his best season in a Manchester United shirt. Here's hoping he can stay injury-free this season.

Jadon Sancho (82 OVR)

A bad start for Sancho this season has been reflected in his ratings. A -2 from last season compounds a difficult time for the England winger. Let's hope he can get back to form before the Euros next summer.

Mason Mount (81 OVR)

A big signing from rivals Chelsea, Mount is yet to make his mark. A difficult season last year with Chelsea has seen his rating fall by -2. He needs a good season this time around to break back into the England squad for the Euros.

Here are the other Manchester United player ratings in EA FC 24:

Antony - 81 OVR

Diogo Dalot - 80 OVR

Victor Lindelof - 80 OVR

Anthony Martial - 80 OVR

Aaron Wan Bissaka - 80 OVR

Scott McTominay - 79 OVR

Harry Maguire - 79 OVR

Tyrell Malacia - 78 OVR

Donny van de Beek - 77 OVR

Rasmus Hojlund - 76 OVR

Alejandro Garnacho - 75 OVR

Facundo Pellestri - 71 OVR

