Newcastle United player ratings in EA FC 24

Since their takeover in 2021, Newcastle United have exceeded all expectation.

Despite signing some high-quality players and big names to their club, the North East club still had a lot of work to do, and it seems to be paying off!

Finishing in fourth place last season means that Champions League nights beckon and St James' Park will be rocking, as it always is.

EA has taken it upon themselves to ensure that players receive big ratings boosts in EA FC 24, so let's take a look!

Sandro Tonali (86 OVR)

New to the league and to Newcastle, Sandro Tonali seems to have found his feet quickly and makes an already brilliant midfield even better. He has received a +2 upgrade from FIFA 23 after moving from AC Milan and his card looks INSANE!

Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

Another upgraded player is Kieran Trippier, the Newcastle captain. He has gone up +1 from FIFA 23, and although his card doesn't have great pace for a RB, he could work well in the centre of midfield!

Nick Pope (84 OVR)

Nick Pope finished last season with 14 clean sheets and EA have given him a huge +3 upgrade because of it! Pope was one of the first to come into the club at the start of the rebuild and is a fantastic shot-stopper.

Bruno Guimaraes (84 OVR)

Bruno's first full season at Newcastle saw the Brazilian CM fall in love with the city. He gives everything out on the pitch, and EA has given him a +3 upgrade as a reward!

Sven Botman (83 OVR)

Botman is the next Newcastle player to get a +3 rating upgrade and once again it is fully deserved. A strong and physical defender, the Magpies have become very difficult to score against.

Joelinton (82 OVR)

One of the biggest upgrades in the game this year is Joelinton! He goes up +7 in rating from last season and his card looks incredibly well-rounded. We featured Joelinton in our 'Four OP players' piece as we believe he will be a fantastic CM in Ultimate Team this year!

Callum Wilson (82 OVR)

Newcastle's forward line continues to improve and so does Callum Wilson. He scored 18 goals in the Premier League last season, which is his best tally to date. He's another with a +3 rating upgrade!

Fabian Schar (82 OVR)

The Swiss international is one of few players who haven't been replaced since their takeover, and he gives his all for the shirt. A steady defender, he also has an absolute thunderbolt in his arsenal and can score some screamers. EA has rewarded him with a massive +5 upgrade in EA FC 24.

Alexander Isak (81 OVR)

Although he's received a +1 upgrade from last year, we, among many others believe that Isak should be higher rated in EA FC 24. The Swedish striker scored 10 goals in 22 games last season and already has two to his name this campaign. Has he been robbed?

Miguel Almiron (81 OVR)

At one point last season, Miguel Almiron was playing like a Ballon d'Or winner, he was unbelievable! Although he petered out towards the back end of the season, the Paraguayan scored 11 goals and assisted twice, which has earned him a +3 upgrade.

Harvey Barnes (80 OVR)

Despite being relegated with Leicester City last season, Barnes was one of the stand-out players in the side, and Newcastle made the move for him in the summer. He already has a goal and an assist to his name this season, so he's settling well.

Here are the other 12 Newcastle United player ratings for EA FC 24:

Dan Burn - 79 OVR

Sean Longstaff - 78 OVR

Joe Willock - 78 OVR

Jacob Murphy - 76 OVR

Matt Targett - 76 OVR

Anthony Gordon - 75 OVR

Jamaal Lascelles - 75 OVR

Tino Livramento - 74 OVR

Emil Krafth - 73 OVR

Javier Manquillo - 73 OVR

Elliot Anderson - 72 OVR

Lewis Hall - 66 OVR

