FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade SBC

24 Feb 2024 9:33 PM +00:00

EA Sports recently launched the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade SBC, providing gamers with the opportunity to acquire numerous incredible packs in Ultimate Team.

This release mirrors past events, as similar crafting upgrade sets were introduced during the Team of the Year promotion and other occasions. What makes the Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade intriguing is that the SBC is merely one aspect of the entire package.

In addition to receiving a 77+ x 3 pack upon completing the challenge each time, players can also earn other packs from the objective sections after finishing a certain number of SBCs.

Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade SBC: How to complete?

As with past occurrences of such SBCs being introduced into the game, the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade SBC only demands a single squad for completion.

The conditions to fulfill this task are simple and cost-effective and can be done up to 150 times. These are the criteria outlined in the SBC requirements:

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly gold

Number of players: Exactly 11

click to enlarge An example

The total anticipated expense for the SBC amounts to approximately 5,000 coins. The SBC is set to remain accessible in the game for a fortnight, concluding on Saturday (9 March 2024).

This timeframe will afford enthusiasts ample opportunity to successfully finish it 150 times by effectively managing their resources in Ultimate Team.

FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade SBC Rewards

These are all reward tiers mentioned in the objective set tied to this SBC:

10 completions: 83+ player pick

15 completions: 83+ x 2 player pack

20 completions: Premium Gold Players pack

25 completions: 83+ x 2 players pack

30 completions: Premium gold players pack

35 completions: 83+ x 2 players pack

40 completions: 80+ x 10 players pack

45 completions: 83+ x 2 players pack

50 completions: Premium gold players pack

60 completions: Rare players pack

70 completions: 83+ x 5 players pack

80 completions: Premium gold players pack

90 completions: 84+ x 2 players pack

95 completions: 84+ x 2 players pack

100 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack

110 completions: 85+ player pick

120 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack

130 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack

140 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack

150 completions: 85+ x 3 players pack

