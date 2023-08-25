As we get closer to the first-ever release of EA FC 24, fans are buzzing to start playing the new game!

We have a good understanding of what to expect with pitch notes giving fans new information on Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the gameplay, it is not almost time to play the game!

Enthusiasts of Career Mode are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to explore the latest gaming enhancements, additions, and improved AI-driven gameplay. The AI's intelligence appears to have reached unprecedented levels, generating heightened excitement. The gameplay within career mode is designed to deliver a genuine and immersive experience every single match.

Building a career mode team can be challenging but it is never a bad idea to build your team from the core being a solid CDM. Solidify your defence and also free up your other midfielders to be more creative with this guide. Without further ado, let's dive into the best CDMs and the best young talented CDMs in EA FC 24 Career Mode!

Best defensive midfielders in EA FC 24

It is worth noting that all ratings are predicted and all potentials are predictions ahead of EA FC 24.

We will first start with the best / highest-rated defensive midfielders in EA FC 24 that you can sign in Career Mode who will bring instant quality to your team! They may not all be young talents, however, they guarantee you success on the pitch from the get-go, that is if you can afford them!

What makes a good defensive midfielder?

A central defensive midfielder may have different roles in a squad, or a player could have different attributes. Sergio Busquets for example is not the fastest player, he relies on his positioning to win back possession for his team. Whereas other players may use their pace and strength to force back possession. A CDM needs to be comfortable under pressure as they are the last line before the ball reaches the defence.

CDMs can also play creative roles such as a 'regista' type role that Andrea Pirlo used to play, this relies on good long-range passing and vision to switch the ball and start a counter-attack.

click to enlarge + 7 Busquets - a classic CDM who is cool under pressure, amazing at breaking up play and making progressive passes.

A CDM can also be used to drop back into the defence, allowing both fullbacks to move up the field. There is no set answer to what makes a CDM good, as long as they suit the team's playstyle and understand what type of role they need to fill then they can become one of the most important positions on the park!

Best CDMs in EA FC 24

We will firstly take a look at the top five best CDMs in EA FC 24, these players will be able to slot into any Career Mode club bringing instant success. Secondly, we will look at rising stars who play in the CDM position who will develop over future seasons into top DMs. There will be a top 5 for both sets of players with a couple of extra honourable mentions that are also great alternatives!

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich - 89 OVR)

Bayern Munich icon, Joshua Kimmich is set to be the joint-best CDM in EA FC 24, after a good season with Bayern once again winning the Bundesliga. Kimmich is set to maintain his rating of 89!

click to enlarge + 7 Kimmich

Casemiro (Manchester United - 89 OVR)

Manchester United may have had a roller-coaster of a season but Casemiro kept his performances at a high standard. He is the perfect player to help United progress and is settling in well in the Premier League!

click to enlarge + 7 Casemiro

Rodri (Manchester City - 89 OVR)

Treble-winner Rodri is set to receive a big upgrade in EA FC 24 to 89 rated. After a stand-out season, the Spanish CDM is set to become one of the best CDMs in EA FC 24!

click to enlarge + 7 Rodri

N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad - 87 OVR)

Before moving to Al-Ittihad, N'Golo Kante had a tough season at Chelsea which will cause him to be downgraded to an 87-rated midfielder. He is still a powerhouse that will be a quality option in EA FC 24!

click to enlarge + 7 Kante

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United - 86 OVR)

A big-money move from AC Milan to Newcastle United, Sandro Tonali is set for an upgrade to 86 rated. He will be an all-rounded player with good pace, strength, passing and of course shooting and defending.

click to enlarge + 7 Tonali

Honourable mentions

An additional 3 players in the honourable mentions list include 2 new Saudi stars, West Ham legend, and newly transferred Arsenal star Declan Rice! Each of these players would fit into any Career Mode squad to add good depth and quality!

Name Rating Club Age Marcelo Brozovic 86 Al Nassr 30 Fabinho 86 Al-Ittihad 29 Declan Rice 86 Arsenal 24

Best young CDMs for Career Mode

Now it is time to take a run through the biggest talents that play CDM for Career Mode. Some of these talents may not be the highest rated, however, they will develop into top players over time!

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid - 81 OVR 89 POT)

A world-class talent who is a clear starter for Real Madrid and France. He is the full package with well-rounded stats he can do it all. Although he played many games as a LB for Real Madrid it is clear that his best position is at CDM!

click to enlarge + 7 Camavinga

Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea - 78 OVR 88 POT)

After making a big money move from Brighton to Chelsea, Caicedo is set to help rescue Chelsea from their rut. Caicedo had a fantastic season at Brighton being one of the best-performing DMs in the league. He is the full package and can fulfil any role at CDM!

Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG - 71 OVR 88 POT)

Wonderkid alert! Zaïre-Emery may be a hidden gem for most Career Mode players but he is 100% worth trying out. At the age of 17, he already has very nice well-rounded stats that could make the bench for any Career Mode club. With a whopping 88 potential, he develops into a top midfielder with all stats above 80 rated!

Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp - 70 OVR 87 POT)

A true CDM, Vermeeren may only be 5'9", however, he makes up for his height on the pitch with his amazing ability to break up play. He is best at sitting back and intercepting passes. If you are looking for a DM who loves to sit back, this is your man!

Nicolò Rovella (Lazio - 77 OVR 87 POT)

A fantastic player on the ball, Rovella joins Lazio from Juventus. He obtains great all-rounded stats however he is a fantastic passer, he is best played as a deep-lying playmaker. He loves to pick up the ball from deep and make progressive passes to help his team move forward.

Honourable mentions

An additional 3 players in the honourable mentions list that are just as talented as the top 5 list! These players will develop into top players over time!

Name Rating - Potential Age Club Samuele Ricci 76 - 86 21 Torino Stefan Bajcetic 69 - 85 18 Liverpool Amadou Onana 75 - 85 21 Everton

