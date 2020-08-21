BREAKING* PS Plus members get 30 NBA 2K21 MyTEAM promo packs!

A huge new reward has just been revealed for PS Plus membership, and you won’t want to miss it!

PS Plus memberships can pay for themselves with all of the benefits you receive, and a new one has just been announced for NBA 2K21 players!

HIT THE COURT: These new NBA 2K21 rewards on Playstation Plus are a huge boost

It’s been announced that PS Plus members will get a total of 30 free NBA 2K21 MyTEAM promo packs.

These packs will be sent at 3 packs per month to not offset the power level of MyTEAM from release day, but these packs can pull massive superstars that can really help carry your squad.