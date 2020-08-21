[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NBA 2K PS Plus

*BREAKING* PS Plus members get 30 NBA 2K21 MyTEAM promo packs!

A huge new reward has just been revealed for PS Plus membership, and you won’t want to miss it!

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 21, 2020
NBA 2K21 PS Plus MyTEAM Promo Packs

PS Plus memberships can pay for themselves with all of the benefits you receive, and a new one has just been announced for NBA 2K21 players!

NBA 2K21 PS Plus promo packs
HIT THE COURT: These new NBA 2K21 rewards on Playstation Plus are a huge boost

It’s been announced that PS Plus members will get a total of 30 free NBA 2K21 MyTEAM promo packs.

These packs will be sent at 3 packs per month to not offset the power level of MyTEAM from release day, but these packs can pull massive superstars that can really help carry your squad.

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

